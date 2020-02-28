WATCH: Mike Pompeo snarls at Dem lawmaker for asking about coronavirus crisis

While testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee this Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got somewhat testy when he was questioned about the Trump administration’s preparedness in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

During the hearing, Pompeo was questioned by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), who warned about the “serious global health crisis” posed by the coronavirus, adding that “trust is more important than ever.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve also heard conflicting information when it comes to the administration’s response on this as well,” Cicilline said. “We know that this is a threat that doesn’t respect borders, that impacts its victims indiscriminately, and that’s starting to show up in our own communities.”

Cicilline went on to mention the “different explanations” coming from the White House in regards to “who’s responsible for the American response” to the potential spread of the virus.

“Can you tell us exactly what your role is in this response?” he asked Pompeo.

“Is that the question?” Pompeo replied. “So, Mr. Chairman, just so you know, we agreed that I would come here today to talk about Iran, and the first question today is not about Iran.”

“Well, let’s make it about Iran,” Cicilline shot back. “Let me make it easier.”

