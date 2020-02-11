WATCH: Reporter confronts Donald Trump Jr. in New Hampshire over his alleged meeting with Russian emissary
In a video posted to his Twitter account this Tuesday, MSNBC analyst and Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn is shown confronting Donald Trump Jr., asking him about his alleged meeting with a “Russian emissary” who supposedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton in the run up to the 2016 election.
Unsurprisingly, Trump Jr. wasn’t very receptive to the question.
Watch:
At the Chez Vachon diner in Manchester, I asked @DonaldJTrumpJr why he thought it was appropriate to meet with a Russian emissary who he was told was part of a secret Kremlin effort to help @realDonaldTrump’s campaign. Here’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/S0du1Z0IJy
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 11, 2020
