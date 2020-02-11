Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Reporter confronts Donald Trump Jr. in New Hampshire over his alleged meeting with Russian emissary

Published

4 mins ago

on

In a video posted to his Twitter account this Tuesday, MSNBC analyst and Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief David Corn is shown confronting Donald Trump Jr., asking him about his alleged meeting with a “Russian emissary” who supposedly had dirt on Hillary Clinton in the run up to the 2016 election.

Unsurprisingly, Trump Jr. wasn’t very receptive to the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ to change Roger Stone sentencing recommendation in wake of Trump’s Twitter tantrum: Fox News

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

According to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, the United States Department of Justice is planning to lower its sentencing recommendation for convicted Trump henchman Roger Stone after President Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the DOJ recommending Stone get at least seven years in prison.

"The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official," Gibson reports. "'The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,' the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today."

The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official. “The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate," the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: David Corn confronts Donald Trump Jr. over his alleged meeting with Russian emissary

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump blames his own Fed chief for stock market dip in ongoing pressure campaign to cut rates

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump launched a new round of attacks on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in an ongoing pressure campaign.

Powell has so far resisted Trump's calls to slash interest rates, arguing that the Fed must remain "absolutely free" from politics, but the president again smacked his own pick for the job.

"When Jerome Powell started his testimony today, the Dow was up 125, & heading higher," Trump tweeted. "As he spoke it drifted steadily downward, as usual, and is now at -15. Germany & other countries get paid to borrow money. We are more prime, but Fed Rate is too high, Dollar tough on exports."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image