WATCH: Pompeo greeted with uncomfortable silence at Munich conference after boast about Trump’s achievements
Appearing in place of Donald Trump before a collection of world leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was given a less than warm welcome while making a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, giving an almost 17-minute speech that was greeted, for the most part, with silence.
According to Politico, Pompeo spoke to leaders of allies like Canada, France, Germany who sat and quietly listened as Pompeo boasted about job gains in the United States under the president before boasting, “The west is winning.”
“Today, throughout the Western Hemisphere, we have only Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela as redoubts of authoritarianism. Meanwhile, the United States is thriving. Our political system is free and enormously resilient. Our economy, too, is strong,” Pompeo stated. “The overall unemployment rate is the lowest in more than half a century, economic growth tripping right along. The unemployment rate for women is at the lowest level in almost 70 years. Wages are rising for all income levels in the United States, including our blue-collar workers. This is the power of the Western idea.”
Pompeo then paused and, with no applause forthcoming, smiled and stated, “The West is winning. Freedom and democracy are winning. And by that, I don’t mean just geographical nations. The West doesn’t define a space or a piece of real state. It’s any nation – any nation that adopts a model of respect for individual freedom, free enterprise, national sovereignty. They’re part of this idea of the West.”
Again he paused — again silence.
You can watch the video below:
2020 Election
Nevada caucus official: My state’s caucus plans are ‘horrendous’
On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell got Nevada Caucuses site leader Seth Morrison to concede that the caucus system — even with its expanded early voting — was broken beyond repair and needs to be abolished.
"I strongly encourage early voting, because at least it's on a piece of paper," said Morrison. "They've done ranked choice voting in a few states. The software exists, the process exists."
"If you're advising people to vote early, I know if I'm voting in a primary, I go into a booth, press the button and know which candidate I'm voting for," said Blackwell. "If I'm going to a caucus and I'm physically there, I know where I'm putting my body and who gives me my support. If I give you a list of five names in order of my preference but I don't know who's viable at what point and when do I go to the other person on my list, how do I know at the end of the process who actually had my vote?"
2020 Election
Bill Barr shredded by ex-Justice Department counsel for doing irreparable damage to his department
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, the former counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno said current AG Bill Barr has done nothing but wreak havoc at the Justice Department since Donald Trump appointed him.
According to Shan Wu, who also doubles as a CNN legal analyst, despite Barr's protestations that he is not influenced by the president, there is more evidence to prove that he is than not.
2020 Election
Mickey Mouse, pony soldier and rock’n’roll: US campaign offbeats
A bizarre joke, a rocking campaign party and an unfortunate photo of President Donald Trump, the man Democrats hope to beat in November: here are some offbeat highlights from a week on the US campaign trail:Just joking?
Joe Biden was having a bad week, his White House campaign bracing for a poor showing in New Hampshire's primary after a dismal result in Iowa days earlier. And then it suddenly got worse.
In one of the more head-scratching moments of the Democratic race so far, the former vice president was caught on camera calling a young woman a "lying, dog-faced pony soldier."