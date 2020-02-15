WATCH: Pompeo greeted with uncomfortable silence at Munich conference after boast about Trump’s achievements

Appearing in place of Donald Trump before a collection of world leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was given a less than warm welcome while making a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, giving an almost 17-minute speech that was greeted, for the most part, with silence.

According to Politico, Pompeo spoke to leaders of allies like Canada, France, Germany who sat and quietly listened as Pompeo boasted about job gains in the United States under the president before boasting, “The west is winning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, throughout the Western Hemisphere, we have only Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela as redoubts of authoritarianism. Meanwhile, the United States is thriving. Our political system is free and enormously resilient. Our economy, too, is strong,” Pompeo stated. “The overall unemployment rate is the lowest in more than half a century, economic growth tripping right along. The unemployment rate for women is at the lowest level in almost 70 years. Wages are rising for all income levels in the United States, including our blue-collar workers. This is the power of the Western idea.”

Pompeo then paused and, with no applause forthcoming, smiled and stated, “The West is winning. Freedom and democracy are winning. And by that, I don’t mean just geographical nations. The West doesn’t define a space or a piece of real state. It’s any nation – any nation that adopts a model of respect for individual freedom, free enterprise, national sovereignty. They’re part of this idea of the West.”

Again he paused — again silence.

You can watch the video below: