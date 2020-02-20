WATCH: Roger Stone greeted with ‘Lock Him Up!’ chants after getting sentenced to 40 months

Trump ally Roger Stone frequently led chants of “Lock her up!” about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign — but on Thursday, the table decisively turned.

After Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice, a crowd of people greeted the right-wing dirty trickster by chanting, “Lock him up!” outside the courthouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one supporter of President Donald Trump tried to get a “pardon” chant going, but they were drowned out by the louder “Lock him up” chants.

Watch the video below.

Roger Stone is met with yells of "lock him up!" as he exits the courthouse following his sentencing pic.twitter.com/hc5vxb0qpj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020