WATCH: Saturday Night Live roasts the administration’s response to coronavirus crisis with MAGA surgical masks

Saturday Night Live ridiculed Donald Trump and his administration for their response to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

The skit featured Vice President Mike Pence and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson attempting to reassure voters about the crisis.

“I’m vice president Mike Pence,” the cost open skit began.

“Most of you know me from the sentence, ‘Even if Trump was removed, we’d still be stuck with Mike Pence.’ President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don’t believe in ‘science.’ And I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith. just like dinosaur bones or Timothée Chalamet.”

“But I’m prepared for the challenge,” he continued. “We have assembled a very experienced team of some of the best people left in government.”

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg attended the press conference, asking questions as a reporter for Bloomberg News.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was also in attendance.

Warren told Bloomberg, “I follow you around and make your life a living hell. I may be fifth in the polls, but I’m number one in your nightmares.”

The skit also featured guest host John Mulaney as the latest actor to portray former Vice President Joe Biden. He urged viewers to “get new teeth daily” to ward off the virus.

The rest of the 2020 Democratic field soon joined them on stage.

Watch: