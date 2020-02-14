WATCH: Truck runs through protesters’ highway blockade while blasting Mötley Crüe

A pair of giggling racists drove a pickup the wrong way up a highway ramp to bust up an oil pipeline protest — and the incident was caught on video.

The video shows a pickup truck with a Confederate flag draped across the dashboard driving the wrong direction on an off-ramp on a Courtenay, British Columbia, highway toward protesters taking down a blockade, reported Global News.

The driver is blasting Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” on the truck stereo as they approach the demonstrators, and one of the protesters holds out what appears to be a sheet of cardboard, which the truck drives over.

A man in the pickup giggles as they speed past the demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in Canada.

The truck then drives into the grassy median and drives into the correct lane.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident.

Dozens of protests have sprung up across Canada after Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline’s proposed route, but hereditary chiefs claim sole authority over unceded traditional territory.