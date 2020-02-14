Quantcast
WATCH: Truck runs through protesters’ highway blockade while blasting Mötley Crüe

15 mins ago

A pair of giggling racists drove a pickup the wrong way up a highway ramp to bust up an oil pipeline protest — and the incident was caught on video.

The video shows a pickup truck with a Confederate flag draped across the dashboard driving the wrong direction on an off-ramp on a Courtenay, British Columbia, highway toward protesters taking down a blockade, reported Global News.

The driver is blasting Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” on the truck stereo as they approach the demonstrators, and one of the protesters holds out what appears to be a sheet of cardboard, which the truck drives over.

A man in the pickup giggles as they speed past the demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in Canada.

The truck then drives into the grassy median and drives into the correct lane.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident.

Dozens of protests have sprung up across Canada after Coastal GasLink signed agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the pipeline’s proposed route, but hereditary chiefs claim sole authority over unceded traditional territory.

Trump undercuts Bill Barr again and says he has the ‘legal right’ to meddle with DOJ

13 mins ago

February 14, 2020

It took less than a day for President Donald Trump to undermine Attorney General Bill Barr's efforts to clean up the mess he made with his handling of the Roger Stone case.

Barr on Thursday told ABC News that Trump's tweets about the Department of Justice made his job "impossible" because they made it look like he was taking orders directly from the president whenever he made a decision.

Trump on Friday kept insisting that he had the absolute right to meddle in DOJ affairs in an early morning tweet.

"This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!" he wrote.

Top Democrat says he wants nothing short of Bill Barr’s resignation after Trump cover-up

26 mins ago

February 14, 2020

Appearing on CNN's "New Day," Sen Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) brushed aside Attorney General Bill Barr's complaint about Donald Trump's tweeting making his job harder, saying he should resign instead.

Speaking with host John Berman, Blumenthal explained that Barr is far too compromised covering up for the president to be an effective steward of the country's laws.

"My reaction is what the attorney general is really saying is, 'I know what President Trump wants, I'm going to do exactly what Trump wants, I just wish he wouldn't tweet about it because it is so embarrassing,'" Blumenthal began. "The attorney general was facing a full-scale revolt within the Department of Justice as a result of the political interference, the over-personal influence by Donald Trump in favor of one of his friends and political cronies, Roger Stone. The attorney general acknowledged in that interview extraordinarily that he personally had a role in overruling his line prosecutors and he offered no explanation, no justification whatsoever for this kind of interference in the prosecution."

White woman who committed racist assault against black man avoids jail time despite tearful pleas from victim

28 mins ago

February 14, 2020

A white woman who repeatedly struck a black man while calling him the N-word has been sentenced to two years of probation and no time in prison, despite pleas from her victim to impose a harsh sentence.

Click on Detroit reports that Kent County Circuit Judge Paul Sullivan ruled this week at a bench trial that defendant Shelly Hueckel should get two years of probation after being found guilty of assault and battery charges for her racist beating of Terrence Smith, a black car salesman.

