WATCH: Warren sets her sights on Bloomberg’s taxes — after shaming him on Non-Disclosure Agreements
During a campaign speech in Seattle on the night of the Nevada Caucus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an “arrogant billionaire.”
Warren warned about “a threat that is coming our way.”
“It’s a big threat. Not a tall one, but a big one — Mike Bloomberg,” she joked, as the crowd booed.
She argued the billionaire would be the “riskiest” choice for Democrats to pick to take on President Donald Trump.
After Warren successfully shamed Bloomberg into releasing three women from Non-Disclosure Agreements in the last debate, she turned her attention to Bloomberg’s tax returns.
“And here’s the problem, he’s hiding his taxes, he doesn’t want you to see them until after the election — who knows what lurks there?” Warren said.
Elizabeth Warren continues to go after Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/8qIK9mMjdI
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 23, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Warren sets her sights on Bloomberg’s taxes — after shaming him on Non-Disclosure Agreements
During a campaign speech in Seattle on the night of the Nevada Caucus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tore into former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg as an "arrogant billionaire."
Warren warned about "a threat that is coming our way."
"It's a big threat. Not a tall one, but a big one -- Mike Bloomberg," she joked, as the crowd booed.
She argued the billionaire would be the "riskiest" choice for Democrats to pick to take on President Donald Trump.
After Warren successfully shamed Bloomberg into releasing three women from Non-Disclosure Agreements in the last debate, she turned her attention to Bloomberg's tax returns.
2020 Election
Here is why Nevada Caucuses prove Medicare for All is ‘hugely popular and the winning position’ in 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is the projected winner of Saturday's Nevada Caucuses -- and Medicare for All may have helped him pull it off.
NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur noted support for the program in entrance polls.
https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1231351741720850432
Former health insurance executive Wendell Potter argued that the results show that single-payer health insurance is "the winning position for Democrats."
Here is the argument Potter laid out on Twitter:
Tonight’s results in Nevada confirm something momentous that would have shocked me when I worked as a health insurance executive: Medicare for All is hugely popular & the winning position for Democrats. Between Iowa, New Hampshire and now Nevada, this is a fact. Here’s why: (1/5)
2020 Election
‘Dude, show some humility’: NYC mayor rips Buttigieg for acting ‘so smug when you just got your ass kicked’
The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was blasted by the current mayor of New York City on Saturday evening.
Mayor Bill de Blasio, a supporter of Nevada Caucus winner Bernie Sanders, ripped Buttigieg for his speech following the contest.
"And hey, Pete Buttigieg, try to not be so smug when you just got your ass kicked," de Blasio posted on Twitter.
"You know how we form a winning coalition to beat Trump? With a true multi-racial coalition of working Americans: something Bernie Sanders has proven he can do and you haven’t," he argued.
"Dude, show some humility," de Blasio added.