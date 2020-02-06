‘We can’t let that go on’ Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast in threat attacking Pelosi and Romney

President Donald Trump kicked off his appearance at Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast by showing up 40 minutes late, waving newspapers in the air to brag about his acquittal, then delivering a speech in which he attacked and threatened his political opponents, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seated just feet away from him, and Senator Mitt Romney, who cast the only Republican vote to convict him just one day earlier.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump accused.

“Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House” he threatened.

Speaker Pelosi has frequently said in earnest that she regularly prays for President Trump.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president has been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said, as the Washington Post reports. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”