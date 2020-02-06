Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We can’t let that go on’ Trump says at National Prayer Breakfast in threat attacking Pelosi and Romney

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump kicked off his appearance at Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast by showing up 40 minutes late, waving newspapers in the air to brag about his acquittal, then delivering a speech in which he attacked and threatened his political opponents, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seated just feet away from him, and Senator Mitt Romney, who cast the only Republican vote to convict him just one day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump accused.

“Nor do I like people who say ‘I pray for you’ when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt and we can’t let that go on. And I’ll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House” he threatened.

Speaker Pelosi has frequently said in earnest that she regularly prays for President Trump.

“As everybody knows, my family, our great country and your president has been put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people,” Trump said, as the Washington Post reports. “They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong, but they put themselves far ahead of our great country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday -- and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.

When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president's remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn't expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.

"He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot," she said. "He's glad it's over, he's certainly going to talk about that. But I think he's going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent "foreign influence campaigns" from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee's members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.

"The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself ... from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations," stated the report. "These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.

The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image