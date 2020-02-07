‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex-White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies

In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.

According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying “We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism.”

He continued, “- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress

– Trump and his allies are going after Romney

– Senators, with help from Trump’s Treasury Dept., are going after Trump’s political rival and his son.”

He then added, “- Senators are preparing to go after the whistleblower

– DHS is going after New York

– Barr is investigating DOJ employees for investigating Trump

– Barr issued a policy requiring DOJ investigations of Trump or his political rivals to go through Barr

This is just the start.”

You can see his tweets below:

– Barr issued a policy requiring DOJ investigations of Trump or his political rivals to go through Barr This is just the start. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2020