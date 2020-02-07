‘We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase’: Ex-White House official warns unrepentant Trump is about to wage war on his enemies
In a pairing of tweets on Thursday night, former White House ethics czar Walter Schaub claimed the American public is about to see the worst of Donald Trump now that the Republican Party gave him a pass in a Senate impeachment trial.
According to Shaub, Trump will be spending every possible moment going after those he perceives as his enemies saying “We’re in the heads-on-pikes phase of burgeoning authoritarianism.”
He continued, “- Trump is going after witnesses for testifying to Congress
– Trump and his allies are going after Romney
– Senators, with help from Trump’s Treasury Dept., are going after Trump’s political rival and his son.”
He then added, “- Senators are preparing to go after the whistleblower
– DHS is going after New York
– Barr is investigating DOJ employees for investigating Trump
– Barr issued a policy requiring DOJ investigations of Trump or his political rivals to go through Barr
This is just the start.”
You can see his tweets below:
2/
– Senators are preparing to go after the whistleblower
– DHS is going after New York
– Barr is investigating DOJ employees for investigating Trump
– Barr issued a policy requiring DOJ investigations of Trump or his political rivals to go through Barr
This is just the start.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) February 7, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Walsh pulls plug on presidential run and goes scorched earth on GOP: ‘It’s not a party — it’s a cult’
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, former Illinois Republican Congressman Joe Walsh ended his faltering challenge to replace President Donald Trump at the head of the GOP ticket in November -- the completely trashed his party for becoming nothing less than a cult.
Following a disappointing showing in Iowa, Walsh said it was time to quit and focus his efforts on beating Trump by helping electing liberals if that is what it takes.
Speaking with host John Berman, the conservative Walsh admitted he rather see a "socialist" in the White House rather than Trump whom he called a "danger to democracy."
2020 Election
Bloomberg campaign busted for plagiarizing policy plans
Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign appears to have plagiarized portions of its policy plans from news outlets, research publications, non-profit organizations and policy groups.
An analysis by The Intercept found the campaign lifted text -- sometimes verbatim -- without attribution for policy plans on maternal health, LGBTQ equality, the economy, tax policy, infrastructure and mental health.
At least eight plans or fact sheets distributed by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from CNN, Time and CBS News, among others, as well as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, all without attribution.
2020 Election
Mick Mulvaney’s head is on the ‘chopping block’ now that Trump has been unleashed by GOP: CNN
According to a report from CNN, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's days as gatekeeper to Donald Trump are swiftly coming to an end now that the president has been acquited in his impeachment trial by the Republican-majority Senate.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Poppy Harlow on Friday morning, CNN contributor Kristen Holmes said the president didn't want to create any waves while his impeachment ordeal was ongoing, but now he is ready to clean house -- and that includes Mulvaney who caused the president no end of grief after a disastrous White House briefing months ago.