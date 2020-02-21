‘We’ve definitely crossed the Rubicon’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe sounds alarm on Trump’s politicization of spy agencies
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough warned that President Donald Trump had crossed a point of no return in his politicization of the intelligence community.
The “Morning Joe” host noted that Trump had battled with intelligence agencies over Russia since before his inauguration, but Scarborough said the president’s installation of a partisan ally to oversee the nation’s spies was a dangerous move.
“This is a president who, of course, in the past has taken the word of Vladimir Putin and an ex-KGB agent over his own intel agencies when it comes to Russian’s election interference,” Scarborough said. “But he’s backed down and allowed the intelligence community to do their jobs, they’ve reported to Congress that the Russians are still trying to interfere. Most of them call it the greatest threat to American democracy that we have.”
Trump has tapped German ambassador Richard Grenell as his acting director of national intelligence, although he’s reportedly considering Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) — one of his staunchest defenders in Congress — as a permanent intel director.
“We’ve definitely crossed the Rubicon this week where the president fires an intel chief and completely disrupts the intel community for simply telling the truth,” Scarborough said.
New virus outbreaks in China and abroad rekindle concerns
An eruption of new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Chinese hospitals and prisons rekindled concerns Friday about the spread of a deadly disease that has killed more than 2,200 people.
The World Health Organization warned nations could face a serious problem if they fail to "hit hard now" against the virus, which has infected more than 75,000 in China and over 1,100 abroad.
China has pointed to official figures showing new cases slowing this week as evidence that its drastic containment measures are working, but fresh infections emerged at two Beijing hospitals, and more than 500 others were reported in prisons across the country.
Rome to unveil tomb that may belong to wolf-suckled king
An ancient tomb thought to belong to Rome's founder Romulus will be presented to the world on Friday, bringing to a head months of investigation by history sleuths.
The 6th century BC stone sarcophagus, with an accompanying circular altar, was discovered under the Forum in the heart of Italy's capital decades ago, but experts could not agree on whether or not it belonged to the fabled figure.
According to legend, Romulus founded the city after killing his twin brother Remus.
The brothers had been raised by a she-wolf -- the symbol of Rome shows them sucking at her teats -- but later fell out over where to build the new metropolis.
Tourists brave sub-zero temperatures for a night at Sweden’s ice hotel
High above the Arctic Circle and nestled in the snow-dusted forests of northern Sweden, gaggles of tourists gathered on a February morning for a glimpse of hallways, bedrooms and a wedding chapel sculpted from ice, part of the 30th incarnation of Sweden's ice hotel.
Stopping in blue-white hallways to take snaps of a chandelier and ornately decorated bedrooms entirely carved from ice, the tourists are among the 50,000 day visitors to the hotel every year, founded in 1989 by a hotelier looking to attract visitors to the remote town of Jukkasjarvi, 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the Arctic Circle.