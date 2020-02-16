White House adviser clashes with CNN host over stop and frisk: It was less racist when Trump supported it
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, argued on Sunday that New York City’s controversial stop and frisk was not as racist when President Donald Trump supported it.
CNN’s Dana Bash noted during an interview with Short on CNN that President Donald Trump had called Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg a “total racist” over the policy even though the president had previously praised it.
“So if supporting stop and frisk make Mike Bloomberg a ‘total racist,’ what does that say about President Trump?” Bash wondered.
“I think what the president said is under [former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani], stop and frisk was applied fairly,” Short insisted. “Under Mayor Bloomberg, the number of African-Americans apprehended grew exponentially by four.”
“And that point there were questions or not whether it was really targeted on race,” he continued. “And that’s what the president’s complaint is.”
“So you feel comfortable with [supporting stop and frisk]?” Bash asked.
“He felt the policy was executed well under Mayor Giuliani but it was abused under Mayor Bloomberg,” Short said.
“But he supports the notion of stop and frisk?” Bash pressed.
Short, however, said that the president’s support “depends on what the criteria are.”
“You realize people look at that and say, he’s calling Michael Bloomberg a racist but he’s the same,” Bash observed.
“I think he’s been consistent,” Short remarked. “It appears [Bloomberg] took it to a further extent that I think the president is uncomfortable with.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
CNN
White House adviser clashes with CNN host over stop and frisk: It was less racist when Trump supported it
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, argued on Sunday that New York City's controversial stop and frisk was not as racist when President Donald Trump supported it.
CNN's Dana Bash noted during an interview with Short on CNN that President Donald Trump had called Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg a "total racist" over the policy even though the president had previously praised it.
"So if supporting stop and frisk make Mike Bloomberg a 'total racist,' what does that say about President Trump?" Bash wondered.
"I think what the president said is under [former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani], stop and frisk was applied fairly," Short insisted. "Under Mayor Bloomberg, the number of African-Americans apprehended grew exponentially by four."
Breaking Banner
CNN exposes depth of Trump associates buying rally attendance and votes for cash
On Sunday morning, CNN took a deep dive into reports that groups allied with President Donald Trump are funneling cash to potential voters in the hopes that they will turn out in November in what is expected to be a close presidential election.
The report centers on Darrell Scott, a pastor from Cleveland who is a prominent ally of the president and has been running a possibly illegal program designed to win over black voters for the president that literally involves handing them envelopes stuffed with cash at mini-rallies.
CNN
‘Liar and coward’ Jim Jordan obliterated in epic blast by furious CNN legal analyst
On CNN Saturday, Ohio criminal defense attorney and legal analyst Richard Herman blew up over the new allegations surrounding Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his role in the Ohio State University wrestling team sexual abuse scandal.
"Richard, if the accusation is true, that Congressman Jim Jordan asked students to keep quiet, what's the legal road ahead?" asked anchor Fredricka Wilson.
"Well, that's just evidence of guilt," said Herman. "How could he have not known? Seriously. He was a wrestling coach for about ten years at Ohio State when this animal doctor was doing this. You know, if you're a wrestling coach, it's like family with your wrestlers. This doctor was targeting the wrestling team. He spoke with the wrestlers. They spoke in the locker room. He shared a locker with the wrestlers. Everybody knew what what has going on at Ohio State. The wrestlers thought it was hazing. They weren't sure what this was all about. Yet they complained, they told him. There are so many instances, Fred, of not only students but a referee going up to Jordan and telling him."