White House aide fears for her job over rumors blaming her for ‘anonymous’ book

The agents for a senior Trump administration official who warned about the president’s fitness for office have, for the first time, denied the anonymous author’s identity.

The denial came in response to a whisper campaign by White House officials and President Donald Trump’s allies against a top National Security Council aide they’re blaming for an anonymous New York Times op-ed and book, reported Politico.

“Over the past weeks and months, there has been continual speculation as to the identity of the author known as Anonymous,” said Javelin co-founder Matt Latimer, who brokered the book deal for “A Warning.”

“We have heard various theories and conclusions based on ‘solid reporting,’” Latimer added in the statement. “We have politely declined to confirm or deny them. That was a decision we made in deference to our author and we had intended to stick by it. Now truly bizarre circumstances have forced us to change that position.”

Deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates has been the subject of rumors inside and outside the White House, and she had begun to fear for her job, but Latimer explicitly denied her involvement in the op-ed and book.

“To be very clear so there is no chance of any misunderstanding: Dr. Coates is not Anonymous,” Latimer said. “She does not know who Anonymous is. We have never discussed Anonymous … with her prior to its publication. She did not write it, edit it, see it in advance, know anything about it, or as far we know ever read it.”