White House aide fears for her job over rumors blaming her for ‘anonymous’ book

1 min ago

The agents for a senior Trump administration official who warned about the president’s fitness for office have, for the first time, denied the anonymous author’s identity.

The denial came in response to a whisper campaign by White House officials and President Donald Trump’s allies against a top National Security Council aide they’re blaming for an anonymous New York Times op-ed and book, reported Politico.

“Over the past weeks and months, there has been continual speculation as to the identity of the author known as Anonymous,” said Javelin co-founder Matt Latimer, who brokered the book deal for “A Warning.”

“We have heard various theories and conclusions based on ‘solid reporting,’” Latimer added in the statement. “We have politely declined to confirm or deny them. That was a decision we made in deference to our author and we had intended to stick by it. Now truly bizarre circumstances have forced us to change that position.”

Deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates has been the subject of rumors inside and outside the White House, and she had begun to fear for her job, but Latimer explicitly denied her involvement in the op-ed and book.

“To be very clear so there is no chance of any misunderstanding: Dr. Coates is not Anonymous,” Latimer said. “She does not know who Anonymous is. We have never discussed Anonymous … with her prior to its publication. She did not write it, edit it, see it in advance, know anything about it, or as far we know ever read it.”

These countries have every reason to interfere in the 2020 election now that the GOP is giving Trump the go-ahead

1 min ago

February 3, 2020

In a piece for the Daily Beast, Adam Rawnsley lists off the countries with the most to gain by interfering in the 2020 election in order to gain favor with President Donald Trump now that Republicans in the Senate have decided foreign interference is not a criminal or impeachable offense.

With the GOP prepared to acquit the president over attempting to shake Ukraine down by trading foreign aid for dirt on Vice President Joe Biden, foreign government wanting to curry favor with the president are likely looking at ways they can lend a helping hand to get him re-elected in what promised to be a tightly contested election.

Brexit bankroller boasted of backchannel links to WikiLeaks: Newly revealed messages

53 mins ago

February 3, 2020

Newly revealed Twitter messages show the man who bankrolled Brexit boasting about his private connection to WikiLeaks.

Hacked messages reveal Arron Banks, who financially backed Brexit leader Nigel Farage, bragging about his backchannel contacts with WikiLeaks after Farage secretly met with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorean embassy in London, reported The Daily Beast.

In the private Twitter messages, Banks also joked about being a "full agent" of Russia shortly after President Donald Trump was elected in the U.S.

American Airlines agent said Orthodox Jews only bathe once a week: lawsuit

2 hours ago

February 3, 2020

DETROIT — A Michigan couple is suing American Airlines for discrimination after the airline claimed they smelled bad and kicked them off a flight last year.Yehuda Yosef Adler, Jennie Adler and their then-19-month old daughter were booted off a Jan. 23, 2019, flight from Miami to Detroit by a gate agent who said he knew people of their race and religion, Orthodox Jews, only took baths once a week, according to the lawsuit filed Jan. 28 in federal court in Texas.The Texas-based airline issued a statement Thursday reiterating their claim that several passengers and crew members had complained of ... (more…)

