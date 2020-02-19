White House flack gets busted after claiming Trump ‘barely knows’ GOPer who took pardon offer to Assange

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “barely knows” former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has been linked to a possible pardon for Julian Assange.

At a pre-trial hearing earlier on Wednesday, Assange asserted that he had been offered a pardon in exchange for publicly denying that Russia hacked Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election campaign.

Rohrabacher admitted in 2017 that he had tried to broker a deal between Assange and the White House.

But Grisham insisted to CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump knew nothing of the deal.

Grisham on Assange: “The President barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman. He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never ending hoax and total lie from the DNC” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 19, 2020

Intrepid Twitter users quickly pointed out that Trump has repeatedly mentioned Rohrabacher at White House ceremonies.

April 4, 2017: “Later this afternoon, the President will have several meetings, including… Congressman Dana Rohrabacher…”https://t.co/awLK561HHL pic.twitter.com/dwNOJnQBwM — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 19, 2020

Sept. 24, 2017:

“Q President Trump, will you meet with Congressman Rohrabacher to discuss a possible pardon for Julian Assange? THE PRESIDENT: I’ve never heard that mentioned. Really, I’ve never heard that mentioned.”https://t.co/aicKj5Vc3w pic.twitter.com/FZSsa0kTtK — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 19, 2020

June 18, 2018:

“THE PRESIDENT:… We’re honored to be joined by Congressmen Robert Aderholt, Brian Babin, and Dana Rohrabacher. Stand up, Congressmen. Please. Please. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/578Fur6RZw — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 19, 2020

