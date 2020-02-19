Quantcast
White House flack gets busted after claiming Trump ‘barely knows’ GOPer who took pardon offer to Assange

Published

19 mins ago

on

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “barely knows” former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), who has been linked to a possible pardon for Julian Assange.

At a pre-trial hearing earlier on Wednesday, Assange asserted that he had been offered a pardon in exchange for publicly denying that Russia hacked Democratic National Committee servers during the 2016 election campaign.

Rohrabacher admitted in 2017 that he had tried to broker a deal between Assange and the White House.

But Grisham insisted to CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump knew nothing of the deal.

Intrepid Twitter users quickly pointed out that Trump has repeatedly mentioned Rohrabacher at White House ceremonies.

