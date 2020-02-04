‘Wowza’: SOTU audience shocked Trump ‘snubbed’ Nancy Pelosi’s handshake

President Donald Trump appeared to snub Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he arrived in the House of Representatives to give his State of the Union address.

Speaker Pelosi reached out for a handshake, as is customary, but Trump did not reciprocate.

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi went in for a handshake with President Trump. It did not end up happening. https://t.co/p9tZs7e4SC #SOTU pic.twitter.com/rijvZqbFn1 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) February 5, 2020

The president was criticized for the snub. Here’s some of what people were saying:

President Petty denies Speaker Nancy Pelosi a handshake. Because of course. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7w3RAMKZoO — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 5, 2020

Pelosi offers the handshake. Trump either doesn't see or doesn't reciprocate. Wowza. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) February 5, 2020

The president presented his speech to @SpeakerPelosi but he ignored her outstretched hand for the customary handshake. pic.twitter.com/Rc4wxeNn4f — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 5, 2020

