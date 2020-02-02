Yang hints at possible pardon for Trump

Appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” Democratic presidential candidate contender Andrew Yang hinted that he would be opening to pardoning Donald Trump should he be convicted of crimes while in office.

Politico reports Yang was asked about the possibility of criminality by the president and said, if president, he would first ask for advice from his attorney general. Asked to elaborate, he stated, “If you look at history around the world, it’s a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “That pattern unfortunately makes it very hard for any party to govern sustainably moving forward with a sense of unity among their people,” he continued. “And so to me, America should try to avoid that pattern if at all possible.”

Yang’s comment is notable in light of former President Geral Ford’s decision to pardon disgraced President Richard Nixon in 1974 – a move that is believed to have led to Ford’s loss when he ran to stay remain in the Oval Office.