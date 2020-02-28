‘You don’t even believe in evolution’: Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Ted Cruz for questioning her knowledge of coronavirus

Sen. Ted Cruz lobbed an attack against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — but things didn’t go well for him.

The New York Democrat had questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the administration’s coronavirus response, saying the right-wing Christian “literally does not believe in science.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have.”

Cruz attempted to mock the lawmaker by questioning her own understand of science.

“As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?” Cruz tweeted.

As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez won second prize in a high school science fair sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the university’s lab named an asteroid after the future lawmaker.

“Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution.”

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT