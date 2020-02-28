Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You don’t even believe in evolution’: Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Ted Cruz for questioning her knowledge of coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz lobbed an attack against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — but things didn’t go well for him.

The New York Democrat had questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the administration’s coronavirus response, saying the right-wing Christian “literally does not believe in science.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have.”

Cruz attempted to mock the lawmaker by questioning her own understand of science.

“As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome?” Cruz tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez won second prize in a high school science fair sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the university’s lab named an asteroid after the future lawmaker.

“Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology,” Ocasio-Cortez replied. “Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist blasts Bill Barr for claim liberals are undermining democracy — when Trump actually is

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot called out Attorney General Bill Barr for pretending he would quit if the president didn't curb his irrational tweets about judicial matters that Barr said he was handling. The tweets haven't stopped, but Barr is still there.

So, instead, Barr went after the "secular left" proclaiming his "own right-wing, religious vision of how the government should function." Wednesday, Barr spoke to the Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville where he only contributed to the ugliness he claims to defy.

Calling out Barr’s "erudite citations in the address," Boot said that the attorney general couldn't disguise his "extremist sentiments he espouses." Barr went on to claim that it's liberals who promote a “totalitarian democracy, which seeks to submerge the individual in a collectivist agenda.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pompeo smacked down hard by Ted Lieu for ducking out on coronavirus questions so he could speak at CPAC

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

During a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo received a very harsh public scolding from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) for refusing to answer questions about the government's handling the coronavirus pandemic so he could make it to his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

After repeatedly saying he wouldn't address the administration's efforts to contain the evolving health crisis, lawmaker Lieu pressed Pompeo for a comment saying his question was in no way a "gotcha moment."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is the test of the Trump administration we’ve all be fearing: Paul Krugman

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

In an op-ed published at the New York Times this Friday, economist Paul Krugman warned that the growing health crisis of the coronavirus is the test of the Trump administration that his critics have been fearing, and the results "aren't looking good."

Krugman writes that President Trump's unpreparedness for a disease outbreak first began when he started cutting funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost as soon as he took office, in addition to his shutting down of the entire global-health-security unit of the National Security Council -- despite warnings from experts. "But the Trump administration has a preconceived notion about where national security threats come from — basically, scary brown people — and is hostile to science in general. So we entered the current crisis in an already weakened condition," Krugman writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image