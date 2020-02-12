Quantcast
‘You’re on the right side of history’: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page shows support to prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

Published

1 min ago

on

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who has endured brutally personal attacks from President Donald Trump since his election, offered a message of solidarity to four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone’s case.

Federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando had urged a seven- to nine-year prison term for Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican political operative, for his November conviction for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.

The prosecutors withdrew from the case Tuesday after the Justice Department recommended a much lighter sentence in apparent response to a tweet from Trump, who called their recommendation “unfair” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

Trump confirmed Wednesday morning in another tweet that Attorney General William Barr had intervened in the case.

The president has targeted Page for abuse and ridicule for her text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, calling the pair “FBI lovers” and luridly imagining sexual encounters between them during his campaign rallies.

Trump-loving conspiracy nut faces years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charge

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

A follower of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory that claims the president is secretly working to uncover a global pedophile ring, is facing years in prison after pleading guilty to terrorism charges.

The Arizona Republic reports that 32-year-old QAnon disciple Matthew Wright has pleaded guilty to charges of making a terroristic threat, aggravated assault, and fleeing from police.

Wright in 2018 drove a homemade armored truck and used it to block traffic on a bridge located near the Hoover Dam in Nevada. At the time of his arrest, Wright was armed with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun, and multiple magazines of ammunition. Witnesses told police that they saw Wright waving his weapons outside of his vehicle.

Conservative judge refuses to roll over for Trump and pens ‘jaw-dropping opinion’ blasting William Barr

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

In an op-ed for POLITICO this Wednesday, Kimberly Wehle writes that in the wake of President Trump's acquittal, he has effectively "defanged" Congress’ oversight authority, but there's one conservative judge who's isn't willing to roll over so easily.

"In a jaw-dropping opinion issued by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on January 23, Judge Frank Easterbrook—a longtime speaker for the conservative Federalist Society and someone whom the late Justice Antonin Scalia favored to replace him on the U.S. Supreme Court—rebuked Attorney General William Barr for declaring in a letter that the court’s decision in an immigration case was 'incorrect' and thus dispensable," Wehle writes. "Barr’s letter was used as justification by the Board of Immigration Appeals (the federal agency that applies immigration laws) to ignore the court’s ruling not to deport a man who had applied for a visa to remain in the country."

‘Ultimate grifter’ Sean Spicer doused in mockery for selling Valentine’s Day messages for $199

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is offering a special on Valentine's Day messages -- and social media users howled with laughter.

Spicer, like his successor Anthony Scaramucci, records personalized messages through the Cameo website, and he announced on his Instagram page that he's cutting his regular $400 rates in half this month.

“Hey guys, it’s Sean Spicer with an amazing deal," Spicer said. "This month, for the entire month of February, my videos that normally cost $400– over 50 percent off -- $199 is going to give you the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. What way to say, ‘I love you, I’m thinking of you,’ this Valentine’s Day than a video from me?”

