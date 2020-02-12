‘You’re on the right side of history’: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page shows support to prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who has endured brutally personal attacks from President Donald Trump since his election, offered a message of solidarity to four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone’s case.

Federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando had urged a seven- to nine-year prison term for Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican political operative, for his November conviction for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.

To Aaron and Adam, Jonathan and Michael: I am sorry for the agony you are about to endure, and for the pain & betrayal you will feel at the hands of your beloved Dept. Know that you are on the right side of history & that we are so very proud of you for defending the rule of law. — Lisa Page (@NatSecLisa) February 12, 2020

The prosecutors withdrew from the case Tuesday after the Justice Department recommended a much lighter sentence in apparent response to a tweet from Trump, who called their recommendation “unfair” and a “miscarriage of justice.”

Trump confirmed Wednesday morning in another tweet that Attorney General William Barr had intervened in the case.

The president has targeted Page for abuse and ridicule for her text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, calling the pair “FBI lovers” and luridly imagining sexual encounters between them during his campaign rallies.