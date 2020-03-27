Mike Pence seemingly walks back Trump’s hope of reopening economy by Easter: ‘It was really an aspirational goal’

Speaking on CNBC this Friday, Vice President Mike Pence seemed to throw a little cold water on President Trump’s hopes for reopening the U.S. economy by Easter Sunday, saying that the goal was more “aspirational” than anything.

“The president expressed, really, an aspirational goal,” Pence said. “The president said he would love to see it around Easter.”

Pence added that when the time comes to roll back coronavirus-related lockdowns, the government would try to do so “responsibly.”

“But let me be very clear — there’s going to be areas of the country where we continue to lean in to mitigation efforts,” he said.

