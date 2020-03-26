Actor busted for selling bogus coronavirus cure on Instagram

A Hollywood bit player was charged with pushing a bogus coronavirus cure.

Keith Middlebrook was charged with one count of attempted wire fraud for claiming to have personally developed a “patent-pending cure” for coronavirus, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The 53-year-old Middlebrook, whose IMDb credits include tiny roles “Iron Man 3,” “Thor” and “Moneyball,” told his 2.5 million Instagram followers that he was seeking investors to bring the bogus cure to market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have Developed the Cure for the CoronaVirus COVID-19,” Middlebrook told his social media followers. “LA Patient tested Positive for CoronaVirus got up and walked out 51 hours after my Injection.”

He claimed Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson sat on his board of directors, but the retired NBA player told investigators he didn’t know Middlebrook.

Middlebrook was arrested after delivering pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor.