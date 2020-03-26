Quantcast
Actor busted for selling bogus coronavirus cure on Instagram

Published

1 min ago

on

A Hollywood bit player was charged with pushing a bogus coronavirus cure.

Keith Middlebrook was charged with one count of attempted wire fraud for claiming to have personally developed a “patent-pending cure” for coronavirus, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

The 53-year-old Middlebrook, whose IMDb credits include tiny roles “Iron Man 3,” “Thor” and “Moneyball,” told his 2.5 million Instagram followers that he was seeking investors to bring the bogus cure to market.

“I have Developed the Cure for the CoronaVirus COVID-19,” Middlebrook told his social media followers. “LA Patient tested Positive for CoronaVirus got up and walked out 51 hours after my Injection.”

He claimed Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson sat on his board of directors, but the retired NBA player told investigators he didn’t know Middlebrook.

Middlebrook was arrested after delivering pills to an undercover agent posing as an investor.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Fine print in corporate-friendly stimulus bill passed by Senate could benefit Donald Trump and Jared Kushner

Published

1 min ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

The Senate unanimously approved a corporate-friendly $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday that also provides loans to small businesses and direct payments to the American public.

And provisions in the fine print of the 880-page emergency relief bill aimed at easing the economic havoc sparked by the coronavirus pandemic could also directly benefit the businesses of President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The Senate voted 96-0 to approve the legislation, which is the largest rescue package in history, as the death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 1,000 in the U.S. The bill includes $290 billion for direct payments to most Americans, $260 billion for expanded unemployment insurance, $500 billion in loans for airlines and large corporations, $367 billion for small business loans, $100 billion for hospitals and $150 billion for state and local governments. The House is expected to vote Friday on the legislation.

Republicans fail to suppress their contempt for working Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

It’s still unclear to me what Lindsey Graham was complaining about last night. He and three other GOP senators made a stink over a provision in the $2 trillion stimulus bill regarding jobless insurance. It’s unclear because their complaint was incoherent.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

They claimed that workers would lose incentive to work if they received too much in unemployment benefits. They’d quit—and go on the dole. But unemployment benefits don’t apply to people who resign. They apply to people furloughed or laid off. Since “incentive” is about choice, and since choice is moot, their mewling was meaningless.

Some coronavirus patients are staying on essential ventilators for as long as 30 days — cutting supplies even more

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

There is such a desperate need for ventilators that scuba divers are using full-face masks hooked up to their dive tanks as a way to keep people alive. But Bloomberg News reported Thursday that some people are staying on ventilators for 30 days or more, making the shortage even worse.

During a press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) explained that the longer people stay on ventilators, the worse their chances become.

It's "dimming hopes for their recovery and adding to the shortage of the lifesaving machines," Bloomberg News described.

