After downplaying virus, Fox News announces free online streaming to ‘educate and protect’ Americans

The FOX corporation announced on Wednesday that it would offer unlimited online access to its FOX and FOX News broadcast platforms to “help educate and protect” Americans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox Corp. has worked with its distribution partners to allow its streams to be freely available for the immediate future.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News personalities, who initially downplayed the novel coronavirus, have recently changed their tune.

However, a YouGov/Economist survey released this week found that only 38% of Fox News viewers were concerned about the novel coronavirus.