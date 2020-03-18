Quantcast
Connect with us

After downplaying virus, Fox News announces free online streaming to ‘educate and protect’ Americans

Published

4 mins ago

on

The FOX corporation announced on Wednesday that it would offer unlimited online access to its FOX and FOX News broadcast platforms to “help educate and protect” Americans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox Corp. has worked with its distribution partners to allow its streams to be freely available for the immediate future.

“Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times,” Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox News personalities, who initially downplayed the novel coronavirus, have recently changed their tune.

However, a YouGov/Economist survey released this week found that only 38% of Fox News viewers were concerned about the novel coronavirus.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

After downplaying virus, Fox News announces free online streaming to ‘educate and protect’ Americans

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

The FOX corporation announced on Wednesday that it would offer unlimited online access to its FOX and FOX News broadcast platforms to "help educate and protect" Americans.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox Corp. has worked with its distribution partners to allow its streams to be freely available for the immediate future.

"Our highest duty as a company is to provide the individuals and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times," Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. "That is why we are today making Fox News and Fox Television stations available to everyone in the country."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Baton Rouge pastor defies order and holds service amidst coronavirus outbreak: ‘The virus is politically motivated’

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

In a direct contradiction of an order from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards against large gatherings in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, a Baton Rouge area church welcomed in hundreds of parishioners for a service this Tuesday.

Speaking to WAFB, Rev. Tony Spell said that police warned him that the National Guard would break up any future services that hold more than 50 people. But according to Louisiana National Guard Colonel Ed Bush, that claim is not accurate.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former DOJ attorney sounds the alarm on Trump’s classified COVID-19 meetings

Published

59 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

For 30 years, Matthew Collette served on the appellate staff of the civil division at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Collette, during his years at DOJ, supervised countless cases involving the federal government’s decision to classify information. And Collette, in a March 17 article for Just Security, explains why he finds it puzzling that the Trump Administration “reportedly ordered the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to conduct meetings concerning the COVID-19 virus in a classified setting.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image