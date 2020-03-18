Quantcast
Air Force imports 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy as Trump CDC struggles to make enough

1 min ago

The United States Air Force this week flew in 500,000 coronavirus test kits from Italy amid a severe shortage of viable kits for doctors to use in the United States.

Defense One reports that the Air Force flew the kits into the Memphis International Airport, which serves as a major hub for FedEx, so that they can be shipped quickly out to medical facilities across the country.

“A photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday shows a C-17 filled with pallets loaded with the test kits, captioned by a user who said he was part of the air crew,” Defense One writes. “The user who posted the picture has since deleted it, but Defense One has verified its authenticity.”

The addition of hundreds of thousands of test kits will be welcome news for medical professionals who have been increasingly alarmed at the continued lack of widespread testing in the United States at a time when confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased by more than 12 times in just the last nine days.


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
The View’s Meghan McCain insists Trump will get re-elected by scapegoating China for coronavirus

1 min ago

March 18, 2020

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain warned President Donald Trump would be re-elected if his critics complained too loudly about him blaming the coronavirus on China.

Former co-host Sara Haines, who's filling in for self-quarantining Joy Behar, and the remotely working Whoopi Goldberg agreed the president was wrong to call COVID-19 the "China virus."

"You know, people as we've seen, people start punching people, Asian folks out," Goldberg said.

McCain insisted that she was sensitive to those concerns, but she argued that it was a losing issue for Democrats.

"I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected," McCain said. "I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It's a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it, and I think china, had they acted right away, and we had more access to information, maybe it wouldn't have gotten to the place that it is."

‘I’m married to an Asian’: Kellyanne Conway spars with reporters over White House ‘kung flu’ slur

8 mins ago

March 18, 2020

White House presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway downplayed concerns that White House officials have used racist terms to refer to the novel coronavirus.

During a gaggle outside the White House on Wednesday, Conway was peppered with questions about staffers who reportedly called COVID-19 the "kung flu" or the "Chinese virus."

"Excuse me!" Conway exclaimed. "Of course it's wrong. But you can't just make an accusation and not tell us who it is."

"If you want to argue, I want to argue about standing away from each other and washing our hands," she added.

"You're telling those staffer that it's wrong?" a reporter pressed Conway.

The man who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer did nothing wrong ? and that’s the problem

11 mins ago

March 18, 2020

Matt Colvin got thoroughly roasted on the internet this past weekend. Twitter was strewn with quote-tweets denouncing the high immorality of a man stockpiling 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer, intending to sell it at a big markup on ebay and Amazon.

Actually, he got more than roasted. According to The New York Times, whose profile brought him to the attention of the online world, Colvin has received hate mail, death threats, and at least one angry home visit from a stranger. He also got a cease-and-desist order from the state of Tennessee, all of which may have eventually caused him to donate his horde to a local church for distribution around the state.

