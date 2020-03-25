Quantcast
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rips the Senate for taking off for a month as coronavirus cases climb

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was flabbergasted by reports that the Senate was taking off for nearly a month after a vote on the coronavirus stimulus package.

The New York Democrat said legislators would no doubt be needed to pass more relief, and she worried they wouldn’t have enough time to hammer out an agreement when help was needed.

“The Senate might ADJOURN FOR A MONTH after this bill?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This is completely dangerous and unacceptable. We HAVE to be able to respond to people’s needs.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s hometown is currently besieged by the COVID-19 outbreak, as cases multiply and the morgues are close to filling to capacity.

“People don’t have this time,” Ocasio-Cortez warned. “Even IF the Senate can even return on the 20th (big IF) that may not be enough time to solve May.”

Senators will reportedly leave town quickly after voting on the deal reached overnight, and will likely adjourn until at least April 20.

