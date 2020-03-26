‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce
A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce — which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.
Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.
Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Police said criminal charges would be filed against the woman, who was not identified.
The story prompted a lot of reaction online.
That’s bioterrorism
— servant of my dog (@birdquartz) March 26, 2020
Recommended punishment:
No jail time. Instead, she should be required to help janitors clean local hospital until this pandemic is over.
— TLRiddle (@IFeelPrtty) March 26, 2020
I don’t understand these people. 😞
— TheMichaelBrownMovement (@TheMBMovement) March 26, 2020
I hope somebody knocked the red MAGA hat off her head!
— Serendipatti (@PDMcMurray1) March 26, 2020
American exceptionalism.
— Ninja Mama (@NinjaMama617) March 26, 2020
"police know [the woman] to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery.￼
… there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank"
— Coop (@bigheadneil) March 26, 2020
This is not the time to not cover your cough. Purposely coughing on fresh produce in a grocery store is irresponsible behavior. #PublicHealth #COVIDー19 #HPM5016 https://t.co/n8nAyFaAgY
— Sarina Smith (@PHProfession) March 26, 2020
Come on people, grow up!
This is not a joke.
I can’t believe this still needs saying.
Do NOT cough on produce at the store.
Make her pay back the $35G to the store and if she is a “chronic problem” to the community, perhaps she should be asked to leave. https://t.co/W624VrVpOq
— Mari Sherkin (@MariMuffi) March 26, 2020