‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce

Published

1 min ago

on

A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce — which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.

Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Police said criminal charges would be filed against the woman, who was not identified.

The story prompted a lot of reaction online.

