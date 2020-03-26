‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce

A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce — which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.

Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Police said criminal charges would be filed against the woman, who was not identified.

The story prompted a lot of reaction online.

That’s bioterrorism — servant of my dog (@birdquartz) March 26, 2020

Recommended punishment:

No jail time. Instead, she should be required to help janitors clean local hospital until this pandemic is over. — TLRiddle (@IFeelPrtty) March 26, 2020

I don’t understand these people. 😞 — TheMichaelBrownMovement (@TheMBMovement) March 26, 2020

I hope somebody knocked the red MAGA hat off her head! — Serendipatti (@PDMcMurray1) March 26, 2020

American exceptionalism. — Ninja Mama (@NinjaMama617) March 26, 2020

"police know [the woman] to be a chronic problem in the community, came in to the store and proceeded to purposely cough on our fresh produce, and a small section of our bakery, meat case and grocery.￼ … there is little doubt this woman was doing it as a￼ very twisted prank" — Coop (@bigheadneil) March 26, 2020

This is not the time to not cover your cough. Purposely coughing on fresh produce in a grocery store is irresponsible behavior. #PublicHealth #COVIDー19 #HPM5016 https://t.co/n8nAyFaAgY — Sarina Smith (@PHProfession) March 26, 2020

