Americans aren’t sure who to trust on coronavirus — especially after Trump spent over a month denying it

It’s the 49th day since the first case of coronavirus/COVID19 reached the United States, but it wasn’t until day 44 that President Donald Trump announced he was declaring a national emergency and began taking the disease seriously.

Up until last Friday, the president had been calling it nothing more than the flu, saying it would be gone by April, there would be “close to zero” cases soon, it’s under control because the borders are closed and more. So, it’s no surprise that fewer than 40 percent of Americans trust what Trump says about the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump’s responses to the Covid-19 pandemic have been dizzying, and at times, demonstrably untrue,” wrote the New York Times. “It’s no wonder most Americans don’t trust what he is saying about the coronavirus.”

The Times put together a video of Trump’s words contrasting with public health officials who have covered for him by trying to make it sound like he meant to say something different.

“In a life or death crisis, the consequences of bending the truth have never been clearer,” said the Times.

Watch below: