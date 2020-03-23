Americans rage against #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund as stimulus bill fails for second time

For the second time in just 24 hours, the Republicans’ stimulus package failed to pass. The GOP members took to Twitter to attack those refusing to give them a blank check that contains, among other things, a $500 billion slush fund to use however Republicans want.

There is a Democratic bill that both parties have been working to negotiate out of the House, so it’s unclear why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can’t wait for both parties and chambers to negotiate the final bill.

Twitter responded to the vote failure with the hashtags #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund. You can see people shaming Republican senators and other comments from Twitter below:

We are witnessing on live TV when republicans pockets are threaten Mitch McConnell is on the senate floor crying and whining that he couldn't get his #GOPSlushFund passed because he know he won't get his kick backs from lobbyists Guess what MOFO, you won't get richer TODAY — ABlackWomanWhoDontGiveAF*ck (@battletested5) March 23, 2020

Where was Susan Collins when Mitch McConnell took a long weekend? What does Susan Collins think about the #GOPSlushFund for the same rich folks that she gave unnecessary tax cuts to? — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 23, 2020

When the corrupt toddlers don’t get their way, it’s time for a temper tantrum. #GOPSlushFund https://t.co/cfCHXTBuwD — Paula Schneider (@pjschneid) March 23, 2020

You really think we'd sell our souls for your pitiful $1200 payoff? That won't even pay half my utilities in a mth plus I lost 400x that from retirement in less than a wk bcuz of u & ur incompetent pres. You Rs have destroyed us so now just sit down & shut up.

No #GOPSlushFund — Christine Huff (@ckay97) March 23, 2020

Why is it the @GOP solution to every problem is to give corporations money? They only care about helping the rich stay rich… they never miss an opportunity to help the top 1% #GOPSlushFund — DepLiberalGuy (@undrcoverfather) March 23, 2020

First McConnell drafts the biggest bailout bill in history with no Democratic input.

And then he cries about the Democrats being "partisan". BWAHAHAHAHAHA!#GOPSlushFund — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) March 23, 2020

The very idea that Trump wants a #TrumpSlushFund after he was impeached for using money designated by Congress to benefit his own reelection campaign is beyond absurd. Remember how he conflated his own interests with the public good? https://t.co/IZXzLYaZwA — Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield) March 23, 2020

Love that Senate Dems are fighting for better #coronavirus stimulus for the middle class. I hated the 2008 Bush/ Obama bailout cuz it saved many corps like AIG, Detroit & Wall Street but didn’t do nearly enough to keep working class families in their homes.#TrumpSlushFund pic.twitter.com/K82bn30HPl — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 23, 2020

trump and Mnuchin have already handed MAJOR corporations a MASSIVE tax break that did nothing for US but increase the deficit, and make them richer. DO NOT let them use a pandemic crisis to hand them a $500 Billion #trumpSlushFund. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 23, 2020

Trump wants to end the quarantine period. Is that because the virus has been defeated or even contained? Nope, it's because Trump ONLY cares about the economy and stock prices because in his view that is how he wins in 2020 #TrumpSlushFund — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 23, 2020

Trump and Mnuchin want $500 Billion #TrumpSlushFund #NancyPelosi asks

Where are the test kits?

Where are the masks/ventilators?

Where is the food for families?

Where is the economic relief for those who’ve lost their jobs?

Where is the motherf’ing plan to fix this? NO WHERE. — PassMeAPickle (@CeeLeeMusic) March 23, 2020

It’s a slush fund to line your pockets, and the pockets of your donors, #kievin. You never stop grifting, do you? #TrumpSlushFund pic.twitter.com/MDZMvT14n2 — Alison (@leapsRL) March 23, 2020

“We’re not here to create a slush fund for Trump & his family,or a slush fund for Treasury Department to be able to hand out to their friends.We’re here to help workers,hospitals& right now what Republicans proposed does neither of those”-Warren Bless this woman #TrumpSlushFund pic.twitter.com/goEilCcbw6 — Tonia.Htch (@HtchTonia) March 23, 2020

Hey Steve, did I get this right? The GOP wants a $500 billion #TrumpSlushFund for corporations, because your $1.5 trillion tax cut for the rich wasn’t enough? https://t.co/4hkVe82hvq — Roger Tansey 🌊🌊🌊 (@rogertansey) March 23, 2020

The GOP stimulus plan gives Donald Trump half a trillion dollars to hand out at his discretion. That's dangerous and unacceptable. #TrumpSlushFund — 94% Fx MpressT 🇯🇲 (@MpressT) March 23, 2020

How does giving Steve Mnuchin a $500 billion #TrumpSlushFund help fight a virus? It does'nt. It's simply a ploy to enrich businesses by giving them taxpayer money to buy back massive amounts of stock while the market is down. GOP is shameful. — Mike Larsen for Congress (@MikeLarsenOH) March 23, 2020

Can we please all agree that this experiment of having a dumb TV host and shady real estate developer with no government knowledge, 5 kids from 3 marriages, 6 bankruptcies, 46 charges of sexual assault, and 35,000 lawsuits as president is not going well at all? #TrumpSlushFund — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) March 23, 2020

Don’t know how anyone can think America is the greatest country on Earth when those laid off won’t be able to afford coronavirus treatment & the Dems & GOP are currently arguing over just how much they’re willing to screw over the people in favor of corporations. #TrumpSlushFund — Becky Meyer (@electricfire89) March 23, 2020