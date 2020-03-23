Quantcast
Americans rage against #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund as stimulus bill fails for second time

For the second time in just 24 hours, the Republicans’ stimulus package failed to pass. The GOP members took to Twitter to attack those refusing to give them a blank check that contains, among other things, a $500 billion slush fund to use however Republicans want.

There is a Democratic bill that both parties have been working to negotiate out of the House, so it’s unclear why Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can’t wait for both parties and chambers to negotiate the final bill.

Twitter responded to the vote failure with the hashtags #GOPSlushFund and #TrumpSlushFund. You can see people shaming Republican senators and other comments from Twitter below:

‘He is furious’: White House aides fear Trump is on a collision course with Anthony Fauci

According to reports, President Trump is considering ways to reopen the economy despite the advice of top health officials that the move would be too soon. Now, according to a report from Vanity Fair, Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with his top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who told him that the only way to successfully fight the coronavirus outbreak was to bring the economy to a halt.

“Trump is furious,” a former West Wing official told Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman. “He’s been calling business leaders asking if he should just reopen the economy."

While Trump hasn't challenged Dr. Fauci directly, on Sunday he tweeted in all caps, "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

Trump feels he can ignore Dr. Fauci after hearing Jared Kushner’s ‘conspiracy theories’ about coronavirus: report

President Donald Trump's relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci has reportedly grown strained, and a new report from Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman claims that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner has been driving a wedge between the president and his own director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Two sources close to the White House tell Sherman that Trump increasingly feels that "he can ignore Fauci’s opinion" because Kushner has been telling him about experimental coronavirus treatments he's been hearing about from Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Epidemiologist predicts recurring COVID-19 lockdowns for months — here’s why

In an interview with Business Insider, an epidemiologist attached to Hong Kong University warned that sporadic governmental lockdowns may become a fact of life for months to come until researchers come up with a bullet-proof COVID-19 vaccine.

As multiple states in the United States go into lockdown status by order of their respective governors in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ben Cowling explained that more lockdowns should be expected if and when future virus outbreaks flare up.

