Amy Klobuchar to drop out of 2020 race and endorse Biden for president before Super Tuesday

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a breaking report from the New York Times, Amy Klobuchar is dropping out of the 2020 Democratic presidential race and plans to endorse Joe Biden.

“Ms. Klobuchar will appear with Mr. Biden at his rally in Dallas Monday night. The decision comes one day after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., departed the race, and after weeks of Democratic Party hand-wringing about a crowded field of moderate candidates splitting a finite field of centrist votes, allowing Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont to march forward unopposed among progressives and amass delegates,” the Times reports. “Ms. Klobuchar, despite a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, lagged her moderate rivals in every other state and was often seen as a candidate siphoning support.”

Read more over at the New York Times.


