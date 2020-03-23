Anchors Liz Claman and Charles Payne join Lou Dobbs in quarantine as coronavirus spreads through Fox Business

Fox Business news anchor Liz Claman is now under quarantine after someone on her staff tested positive for the virus. Because of the contact, hosts Lou Dobbs and Charles Payne are also being isolated.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news Monday afternoon, citing fill-in anchor Cheryl Casone.

“She is fine,” Casone said. “She is one of the finest, healthiest people I know. This is all out of an abundance of caution.”

“On Friday night, anchor David Asman replaced Lou Dobbs after a member of Dobbs’ team also tested positive,” said the HR.

“We fully support that employee 100 percent, who we all wish a speedy recovery,” Asman said. “Lou feels well, he has no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, he and his team are taking the necessary precautions.”

Dobbs, in particular, was part of those on Fox networks who blasted the media for overhyping the virus.

Charles Payne similarly dismissed coronavirus’s impact because “last week, Broadway attendance went up” and “movie receipts were normal.” He said during a March 10 “Fox & Friends” appearance, “we don’t need to talk ourselves into a recession or let anyone else with ulterior motives talk us into a recession.”

Read the full piece at the Hollywood Reporter.