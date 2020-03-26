‘Are you on glue?’: Twitter scoffs at WSJ op-ed claiming coronavirus crisis is Trump’s ‘path to greatness’

This Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal published an op-ed by Daniel Henninger where he theorized that if President Trump is successful in rallying the nation against the coronavirus outbreak, it could be his “path to greatness” as a president.

Trump will be remembered as a great president if he rises above the pettiness of our times and rallies the U.S. through the coronavirus crisis, writes @DanHenninger https://t.co/Xt11xF7gsQ — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The piece, titled Trump’s Leadership, wasn’t received very well by critics of the President, who thought the tone of the piece was dismissive of what many think is Trump’s botched response in the early days of the outbreak — a response that allowed the virus to spiral out of control with irreversible consequences.

Nope! He’ll be remembered as the potus who waited months too long to act on this mega human crisis because he was afraid of what it meant to the market and his election! pic.twitter.com/1i2LyU9VDX — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) March 26, 2020

A great President for what country? Definitely not America considering he is sabotaging all efforts to save American lives. If anything Trump is purposely making sure to slow efforts so the virus spreads. Why would someone write this filthy propaganda? — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My favorite is the one where that dumb bastard said “it will go away on April, when the weather is hotter” — Stevie-i-e-i-o 🍀 (@StevieOakley) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What NONSENSE. You are trying to prop up a sociopathic, lying monster who could have prevented much of this horror if he had acted responsibly and humanely. Drs. and scientists had been telling him and his regime about the grave threat and he called it a hoax. — Just Jones (@KeithEricJones7) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can totally tell that the @WSJ is owned by Rupert Murdoch. — M.D. Lafrance (@MD_Lafrance) March 26, 2020

I will be remembered as America’s greatest gay male porn star if those cases of Extenze “male enhancement” pills the company ASSURES me are on backorder ever arrive!! 🍆 Gee, this IS fun man!! 😂 — Paul Quinn (@PQuinn2007) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When did y’all start writing satire? — 🌱🌹🥀Kelli Crackel🌱🌹🥀 (@KelliCrackel) March 26, 2020

The Enquirer 🤣🤣🤣 — Loren Bazan (@LadyofWolves) March 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I prefer The Onion for this kind of content. — Ken Meltzer (@ken_meltzer) March 26, 2020

Are you on glue? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 26, 2020