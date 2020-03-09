‘Arrogant, boastful and lying’ Kellyanne Conway shredded on Morning Joe for her coronavirus lies

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway for insisting the coronavirus outbreak was contained.

The “Morning Joe” host played video of Conway making the claim just two days before the surgeon general, on another TV program, admitted the outbreak was past the point of containment, and he said the administration’s response was unacceptable.

“Despite what Kellyanne Conway said, mocking a CBS reporter on Friday saying, ‘are you a doctor or lawyer?'” Scarborough said. “Why are you not telling the truth? Actually, the reporter was right. Kellyanne Conway — arrogant, boastful and lying at the same time. That’s a nice trifecta.”

Universities are beginning to cancel classes, and other public events have been scrapped to prevent the spread of the virus — but the administration still seems caught off guard.

“We’ve obviously got the cruise ship with over 3,000 people,” Scarborough said. “They have absolutely no plan for what to do with that. Again, the test kits, we’re finding out more and more that the tests, the way the Trump administration has handled this, it’s been disastrous.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) revealed they have self-quarantined after coming into contact with an individual with the coronavirus at a conservative event.

“You started to see yesterday that conservatives that had been mocking this outbreak, conservatives who thought that, somehow, a virus could be pushed aside as readily as the rule of law or political norms are suddenly scared,” Scarborough said. “The White House officials, also … the White House officials now are telling reporters they are concerned.”

“I’m sure they’re telling you they are concerned that the president’s messaging and the president’s attitude is wildly out of touch with the reality,” he added. “They’re concerned they can’t get him to message this correctly. Even last night, you saw that he was tweeting conspiracy theories.”