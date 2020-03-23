As coronavirus deaths grow Trump makes clear he wants Americans to go back to work: Reports
President Donald Trump made clear in an all-caps stroke of midnight tweet he’s done with sacrificing the economy to save millions of lives.
“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” Trump tweeted at 11:50 PM Sunday night.
Now reports from several news organizations are giving that disturbing tweet even more disturbing context.
“President Trump and some of his senior officials are losing patience with the doctors’ orders,” Axios reports. “Senior Trump officials, including the president himself, have only limited patience for keeping the economy shut down. They are watching stocks tumble and unemployment skyrocket.”
“At the end of the 15-day period, there will likely be a serious clash between the public health experts — who will almost certainly favor a longer period of nationwide social distancing and quarantining — versus the president and his economic and political aides, who are anxious to restart the economy.”
The New York Times adds that “at the White House, in recent days, there has been a growing sentiment that medical experts were allowed to set policy that has hurt the economy, and there has been a push to find ways to let people start returning to work. Some Republican lawmakers have also pleaded with the White House to find ways to restart the economy, as financial markets continue to slide and job losses for April could be in the millions.”
“President Donald Trump began talking privately late last week about reopening the nation, despite the swiftly rising number of coronavirus cases and against the advice of health professionals, because he’s worried about the economic damage from an extended shutdown,” Bloomberg News reports. “The president started talking about how to get people back to work around Thursday.”
“It’s likely the CDC guidelines would be relaxed rather than scrapped altogether, one person said.”
The Hill notes that Trump “last week brought former Council of Economic Advisers chief Kevin Hassett back on in an advisory role. Hassett has said the U.S. may have to consider sending people back to work at some point to avoid a Great Depression–like event.”
GOP’s coronavirus bill offers billions in government loans – but bans nonprofits likely catering to low-income people
Senate Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle over the latest coronavirus economic rescue package, but what each party is fighting for reveals what is at the center of their universes.
Democrats are focused on getting money into the hands of the poor and those displaced by "stay at home," "shelter in place," and other work stoppages vital to helping halt the pandemic.
Republicans are focused on bailouts and secret slush funds for their corporate BFFs.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst, makes clear what the GOP's motivation is – and goes so far as to call it "graft."
White House officials worry they ‘went too far in allowing health experts to set policy’: report
White House officials are reportedly hoping to restart the economy at the end of a 15-day period without large gatherings that was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
NBC's Geoff Bennett reported that White House officials "are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day 'Stop the Spread' CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy."
Officials are worried that they "went too far in allowing public health experts to set policy," Bennett said.
They are eyeing the expiration of the 15-day “Stop the Spread” CDC guidelines as a possible pivot point – eager to restart the economy. Pence signaled as much yesterday, saying the CDC will issue new guidance today allowing some essential personnel to return to work sooner.
26-year-old yoga teacher reveals harrowing experience with coronavirus
A 26-year-old yoga instructor learned the hard way that even younger, fitter people can suffer greatly from coronavirus.
Fiona Lowenstein developed symptoms -- a fever and headache -- a few hours after deciding March 13 to socially distance herself to help halt COVID-19's spread, and she described her harrowing experience in a New York Times column.
"I tried not to assume the worst, but just in case, my partner and I decided to sleep in separate bedrooms," she writes. "By the next morning, I had a cough. On [March 15], I started to feel better and my fever was gone. I felt thankful that even if this was coronavirus, I’d most likely be able to ride it out at home, as I’d heard people like myself had little to worry about. I began planning the work I’d catch up on the next day, and the much-needed shower I’d take."