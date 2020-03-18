As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
Restaurants are reopening, traffic and factories are stirring, and in one of the clearest signs yet that China is awakening from its coronavirus coma, the country’s “dancing aunties” are once again gathering in parks and squares.
As the rest of the world runs for cover, China — where the virus first emerged — is moving, guardedly, in the opposite direction as domestic infections fall to nil following unprecedented lockdowns and travel restrictions.
But ordinary life is far from normal.
Masks and temperature checks are essential to enter most places and many eateries are banning diners from facing each other in a mass “social distancing” campaign — no easy task in the world’s most populous nation.
Beijing retiree Wang Huixian was among a dozen women practising the national pastime of dancing in unison to music from portable speakers in a public park — but now with a gap of three metres (10 feet) between them.
“During the epidemic, everyone was very tense and afraid. So we want to relax now,” said Wang, 57.
But she added: “Everyone is cautious and keeping a distance from each other to avoid getting infected.”
Alongside more than 3,200 deaths and over 81,000 total infections, the coronavirus outbreak has left further scars.
China, the world’s second-largest economy, was shut down for weeks, with factories silent and massive cities locked down.
The pain from that is expected to persist, with a surge in joblessness and many businesses gone bust.
– Sense of relief –
Most of the country is now slowly lifting restrictions and people are returning to work, unlike many Western countries where governments have ordered sweeping restrictions not seen during peacetime.
Many European countries are in near-total internal lockdown, and popular tourist spots are deserted.
But after weeks of empty streets and citizens sheltering at home for safety, Shanghai has transformed in recent days.
Cafes and some tourist sites have reopened, and residents of China’s biggest city are re-emerging for tai chi in the park, or to take selfies along the riverfront under bright spring sunshine.
“I was very scared. A sense of fear persisted,” said 50-year-old Zhang Min, the owner of an office-supply company, while strolling in a Shanghai park.
“But now all is good… not like the people overseas who are engaged in panic-buying.”
The flow of daily commuters into Shanghai’s financial district is picking up and some inter-provincial travel restrictions have eased.
However, many provinces and cities like Shanghai now require citizens to show a downloaded QR code on their mobile phone that rates them as “green”, “yellow” or “red” — based on tracking of whether they visited a high-risk zone — before entering many businesses.
“My feeling is that people with (virus) issues can’t come out, but people who can are safe, so we’re reassured,” child-care worker Lai Jinfeng, 41, said while strolling the Shanghai’s famous Bund.
People shrink from an offered handshake, many restaurants have removed half their chairs to disperse customers, and other restrictions on large gatherings remain in place.
And the now-ubiquitous face mask is being worked into cosmetics routines, with online beauty influencers instructing millions of women on applying make-up only to the upper half of the face, without staining the mask itself.
President Xi Jinping declared during a March 10 visit to the still locked-down epicentre city of Wuhan in Hubei province that China had “turned the tide,” and a top economic official said Tuesday that 90 percent of businesses outside Hubei were operating again.
But as China emerges from the worst of the virus on its soil, the costs of the pandemic will become clearer in the coming weeks and months, analysts say.
“Basically before the epidemic, last year, my business was very good, but not now,” said Cai Qizhen, 52, who runs a small cobbler’s shop in Shanghai.
“Now basically I don’t come in the morning… and I’m finished by 3 pm with nothing left to do.”
Small government Republicans scramble to adopt leftist ideas as America grapples with the coronavirus crisis
They say there are no atheists in foxholes. It might be more true to say that in a crisis, everybody becomes a leftist.
Multiple states reported more unemployment applications on Monday than were submitted the entire month of February, as employers across the country began initial rounds of mass layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread shutdowns of businesses, schools and public facilities of all kinds. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is reportedly already warning of unemployment numbers approaching Great Depression levels in the near future.
CNN
‘That is a lie’: NYT’s Maggie Haberman pummels Trump’s claims on taking coronavirus seriously from the start
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Wednesday delivered a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump's leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, which has been marked by frequent misstatements and outright lies.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman tore apart Trump's claim that he had taken the coronavirus crisis very seriously right from the beginning.
"He wasn't taking this particularly seriously," Haberman said. "He didn't want officials to talk about it publicly for fear of rattling the markets. He was angry when people who had been affected on cruise ships ended up brought back to the U.S. for quarantine... For him to go out and claim that he treated this as if it was a pandemic the whole time, that is a lie, it's not true."
Glastonbury cancels 50th anniversary festival over virus
The organizers of the annual Glastonbury music festival said on Wednesday they had cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020," organizers said in a statement on Twitter, adding tickets for the 2020 event will roll over to 2021.
Pop superstar Taylor Swift had been set to headline for the first time at Britain's best known music festival, held at a rural farm site in southwest England since 1970.
Beatles icon Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar were also set to perform on the main stage.