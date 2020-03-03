Asia markets mostly up as central banks prepare virus response
Most Asian markets rose for a second day Tuesday following a blockbuster surge on Wall Street fuelled by hopes for a concerted global response to the coronavirus.
Pledges of action from central banks around the world and a planned conference call between Group of Seven financial chiefs provided a much-needed boost to markets after last week’s hammering.
The positive sentiment filtered through to oil markets, where dealers are betting on major producers cutting output to address tumbling demand.
However, earlier gains were pared as investors fret over the effectiveness of monetary policy in the face of the virus, which continues to spread, with the US death toll jumping and the World Health Organization warning the world was in “uncharted territory”.
The disease has now killed more than 3,100 people and infected more than 91,000, though China — where it started — on Tuesday reported its lowest number of new cases in six weeks.
Shanghai and Sydney both rose 0.7 percent, while Seoul put on 0.6 percent.
Singapore and Mumbai edged up 0.3 percent, with Taipei and Manila gaining more than one percent, and Wellington, Bangkok and Jakarta more than two percent.
Tokyo, however, fell 1.2 percent, and Hong Kong was marginally lower.
In early trade, London and Paris each rose 1.5 percent, while Frankfurt added 1.4 percent.
“One feels… that the newly found optimism sweeping the markets has a fragile foundation,” said Jeffrey Halley at OANDA. “We have not seen the end of ‘peak gyration’ in markets yet.”
Traders were given a strong lead after Wall Street enjoyed its best day in more than a year as the Dow soared more than five percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq piled on around 4.5 percent.
After last week’s rout, investors returned to buying as central banks from the US, Japan and Europe said they were ready to provide support with monetary easing such as interest rate cuts and cash injections to financial markets.
The US Treasury also announced that Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will lead a conference call with their G7 counterparts later Tuesday on how to respond to the virus.
On Tuesday, Australia cut borrowing costs to a record low and indicated it is ready to provide more help, making it the first major economy to take such measures.
Donald Trump jumped on the cut, using it to attack the Federal Reserve and renew his call for a similar move at home, saying: “Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!”
Malaysia also announced a cut on Tuesday.
AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes said the conference call was a “good sign of potential action to come and should bring some stability to markets”.
“And it would suggest we’re moving beyond verbal intervention, as global policymakers want to get in front of the virus’s economic carnage through the framework of policy action.”
He added that central banks had the power to stop massive sell-offs such as last week’s but “the policy shock and awe impulse needs to be delivered quickly to have the highest market impact”.
Still, National Australia Bank analyst Ray Attrill warned about how far such action could help during this crisis.
“An impending round of fresh central bank easing is not going to make COVID-19 go away,” he said.
“Indeed the more draconian and successful efforts at containing the spread of the virus are worldwide, the bigger will be the negative economic consequences. But this thought is playing second fiddle so far this week to the prospect of yet more central bank largesse.”
The outbreak has already impacted economies, with an index of Chinese factory activity falling to a record low last month, while a US survey of manufacturers came in below forecast, with expectations of worse to come.
The OECD said global economic growth could come in at its slowest rate since the financial crisis.
However, with demand for crude tipped to take a battering — particularly from crucial consumer China — OPEC will hold an extraordinary meeting Thursday with other producers, led by Russia, to weigh its response.
Hopes for an output cut sent crude prices soaring Monday, and both contracts extended gains in Asia by rising more than one percent.
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 21,082.73 (close)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng: FLAT at 26,284.82 (close)
Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 2,992.90 (close)
London – FTSE 100: UP 1.5 percent at 6,751.54
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.91 yen from 108.25 yen at 2300 GMT
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1130 from $1.1143
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2787 from $1.2762
Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.97 pence from 87.30 pence
Brent Crude: UP 1.1 percent at $52.46 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $47.43
New York – Dow: UP 5.1 percent to 26,703.32 (close)
2020 Election
What Mussolini and Hitler’s rise to power can teach us about opposing Trump
To defeat Trump the main thing history tells opponents is--unite! Do what adversaries of Mussolini and Hitler did not do in the early 1920s and early 1930s, thereby allowing the future tyrants to come to power constitutionally and then dismantle more democratic systems.
Opponents did not unite because they underestimated the two men or the damage they could do. Some were more fearful of the radical left. And some simply failed to think clearly about the consequences of failing to stop Mussolini or Hitler when it was still possible.
In 2020 Trump could be elected to a second term because some voters underestimate him or the damage he could do--the environmental harm alone is enough to cause nightmares. Some might fear the radical left more--asked about Bernie Sanders, in early February Trump said "I think he’s a communist.” In his State-of-the-Union address, he stated, “132 lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our healthcare system, wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know: We will never let socialism destroy American healthcare!” And some voters might select Trump because of unclear thinking--for example, accepting his claims that our economy is doing great and its mainly because of him. Actually, economic successes owe a debt to the Obama years; Trump has furthered economic inequality; and his long range harm to our economy because of his environmental and budget-busting policies is incalculable. (See also here and here for further rebuttal of Trump’s economic claims.)
Breaking Banner
‘He could get squishy on democracy’: Bill Clinton’s perception of Vladimir Putin according to recently released public documents
“I think he is a guy with a lot of ability and ambitions for the Russians. His intentions are generally honorable and straightforward, but he just hasn't made up his mind yet. He could get squishy on democracy,”[1]Bill Clinton said of Vladimir Putin in a February 2000 telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Who was Putin? they wondered.
Putin was clearly different from his predecessor Boris Yeltsin. Clinton and Yeltsin clicked immediately – there was mutual sympathy. Putin was “businesslike,” factual and tough – no small talk, no jokes, no spontaneity. Clinton never called him “Vladimir.”
Breaking Banner
The dark secrets and ‘fiscal insanity’ plaguing Trump’s latest Pentagon’s budget
Hold on to your helmets! It’s true the White House is reporting that its proposed new Pentagon budget is only $740.5 billion, a relatively small increase from the previous year’s staggering number. In reality, however, when you also include war and security costs buried in the budgets of other agencies, the actual national security figure comes in at more than $1.2 trillion, as the Trump administration continues to give the Pentagon free reign over taxpayer dollars.
You would think that the country’s congressional representatives might want to take control of this process and roll back that budget -- especially given the way the White House has repeatedly violated its constitutional authority by essentially stealing billions of dollars from the Defense Department for the president’s “Great Wall” (that Congress refused to fund). Recently, even some of the usual congressional Pentagon budget boosters have begun to lament how difficult it is to take the Department’s requests for more money seriously, given the way the military continues to demand yet more (ever more expensive) weaponry and advanced technologies on the (largely bogus) grounds that Uncle Sam is losing an innovation war with Russia and China.