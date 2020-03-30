Quantcast
Connect with us

Asian couple targeted for racist abuse echoing Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ slurs

Published

1 min ago

on

An Asian American couple in Minnesota found a racist note taped to their front door blaming them for the coronavirus.

Alvin Moua returned to his townhouse after work and crumpled up the note before showing his wife, who smoothed it out, took a photo and posted it on Facebook, reported City Pages.

“We’re watching you f*cking chinks take the chinese virus back to china,” reads the typed and misspelled note. “We don’t want you hear infecting us with your diseases!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The note, which is signed “your friendly neighborhood,” mirrors President Donald Trump’s reference to the coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year and has since spread around the world.

The president brushes aside complaints about his language by saying it “accurately” reflected the outbreak’s origins, and current and former Republican lawmakers have used similar language.

Vanishia Yang, whose post has been shared hundreds of times, said on Facebook that she enjoyed living in suburban Woodbury and had previously never experienced racism or discrimination there.

The couple notified their landlord, who then reported the note to police.

The case remains under investigation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

San Jose McDonald’s workers strike after their employer fails to provide sufficient soap during pandemic

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Workers at a McDonald's restaurant in San Jose, California abruptly walked off the job because their employer had failed to provide supplies as basic as soap so that they could continue working safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a New York Times column about impromptu strikes breaking out across the United States, veteran labor reporter Steven Greenhouse reveals that cooks and cashiers recently launched an impromptu strike because "they didn’t even have enough soap to clean their hands, and were not provided with gloves, masks or hand sanitizers."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want infected ‘foreigners’ to be ‘dumped’ in Florida and ‘using up resources’

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) complained on Monday that people aboard a cruise ship where four have died could be "dumped" in Florida.

During an appearance on Fox News, DeSantis was asked about the Zaandam cruise ship. According to reports, 73 passengers on the ship have flu-like symptoms. At least two have tested positive for COVID-19.

"And not only that, I think a lot of these are foreigners," DeSantis told Fox News. "We cannot afford to have people who aren't even Floridians dumped into south Florida using up those valuable resources."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist marvels at Trump’s obsession with himself while Americans are dying

Published

28 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's allies have been sending around a kind of Facebook chain letter that proclaims no president in history has been scrutinized the way Trump is. As Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin explained, however, no president in history has ever reached quite the level of narcissism as Trump.

"No one could make up a character as narcissistic and lacking in human empathy as President Trump," Rubin wrote Monday, citing recent tweets by the president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image