Asian couple targeted for racist abuse echoing Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ slurs

An Asian American couple in Minnesota found a racist note taped to their front door blaming them for the coronavirus.

Alvin Moua returned to his townhouse after work and crumpled up the note before showing his wife, who smoothed it out, took a photo and posted it on Facebook, reported City Pages.

“We’re watching you f*cking chinks take the chinese virus back to china,” reads the typed and misspelled note. “We don’t want you hear infecting us with your diseases!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The note, which is signed “your friendly neighborhood,” mirrors President Donald Trump’s reference to the coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year and has since spread around the world.

The president brushes aside complaints about his language by saying it “accurately” reflected the outbreak’s origins, and current and former Republican lawmakers have used similar language.

Vanishia Yang, whose post has been shared hundreds of times, said on Facebook that she enjoyed living in suburban Woodbury and had previously never experienced racism or discrimination there.

The couple notified their landlord, who then reported the note to police.

The case remains under investigation.