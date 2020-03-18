‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don’t show any symptoms.

“I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now,” McSally said. “It is my generation’s responsibility and the younger generation’s responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people.”

McSally apparently wanted to warn that asymptomatic individuals can still spread the virus, which is why social distancing is so important to slowing its spread.

“Asymmetric people are spreading this virus,” McSally said. “If they keep spreading it fast, the nursing home workers, nurses and doctors are going to get it, and it could overwhelm our health care industry. America is amazing but we need to do our part. Do your part, young people, stay home, stay away from people and let’s save the greatest generation.”