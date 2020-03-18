Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Asymmetric people are spreading this virus’: GOP’s Martha McSally bungles blame for COVID-19 on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) began pointing fingers for the spread of the coronavirus, but she botched her blame.

The Arizona Republican appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where she begged Americans to take part in social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be spread by people who are infected but don’t show any symptoms.

“I am begging them, their grandparents saved the world from tyranny, the greatest generation is at risk right now,” McSally said. “It is my generation’s responsibility and the younger generation’s responsibility to listen, to stay home, to stay away from other people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McSally apparently wanted to warn that asymptomatic individuals can still spread the virus, which is why social distancing is so important to slowing its spread.

“Asymmetric people are spreading this virus,” McSally said. “If they keep spreading it fast, the nursing home workers, nurses and doctors are going to get it, and it could overwhelm our health care industry. America is amazing but we need to do our part. Do your part, young people, stay home, stay away from people and let’s save the greatest generation.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Scientist who helped persuade Trump to act on coronavirus now has COVID-19 symptoms

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Neil Ferguson, the Imperial College professor who headed up the study warning that 2.2 million people could die in the United States if harsh social distancing protocols are not adopted, has symptoms of coronavirus:

Sigh. Developed a slight dry but persistent cough yesterday and self isolated even though I felt fine. Then developed high fever at 4am today. There is a lot of COVID-19 in Westminster.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump congratulates himself on coronavirus response as nation spirals into chaos

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday boasted about his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- and told a blatant lie about taking the virus seriously from the start.

Writing on Twitter, the president attacked media fact checkers who accurately transcribed his past attempts to play down the seriousness of the virus, and he insisted that everything in his administration has been running smoothly.

"I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the 'borders' from China -- against the wishes of almost all," he wrote. "Many lives were saved. The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We could run out of devices’: Surgeon general admits US may not have enough ventilators for COVID-19

Published

25 mins ago

on

March 18, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams was unable to offer assurance that U.S. hospitals would have enough ventilators and other medical equipment to handle the coming surge in coronavirus cases.

Adams appeared on NBC's "Today," where host Savannah Guthrie asked if he was confident the nation had enough necessary equipment to protect patients and health care workers from the highly contagious virus -- and he sidestepped the question.

"Great question," Adams began. "When you look at modeling, again, you've got curves that look like Italy and curves that look like South Korea. The best way not to run out of ventilators and [personal protective equipment] is to make sure you drive down demand so you don't need them. That's why we're leaning into the next 15 days."

Continue Reading
 
 