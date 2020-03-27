Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Back off’: GOP lawmakers stand up for Thomas Massie after Trump threatens to kick him out of the party

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump angrily attacked Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Friday after the GOP lawmaker forced the House of Representatives to reconvene to have a full vote on the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief package that passed the Senate this week.

In a tweet earlier in the morning, Trump called Massie a “third-rate grandstander” and encouraged the GOP to kick him out of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, two of Massie’s Republican colleagues stood up for the Kentucky congressman and said that he didn’t deserve to become a pariah just for holding up quick passage of the bill.

“Mr. President, Rep. Thomas Massie is a good man and a solid conservative,” wrote Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ). “He believes in the Constitution strongly. We won’t always agree on strategy or policy. But he doesn’t warrant this dressing down. Thomas — Hang tough brother.”

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was even stronger in his condemnation of the president’s attacks on Massie.

“Rep. Thomas Massie is one of the most principled men in Congress and loves his country,” Roy wrote. “He is defending the Constitution today by requiring a quorum. There’s nothing 3rd rate about that… I may miss vote if he forces roll call (flights) but it will pass. Back off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How Trump’s chaotic incompetence — and the ‘deconstruction’ of the ‘deep state’ — got us here

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

In February of 2017, in the very early days of the Trump administration, Steve Bannon, then the White House strategic adviser, appeared at the annual gathering of the Conservative Political Action Committee and described the new administration's three "lines of thought." The first had to do with sovereignty or "America First." The second was what he called "economic nationalism" ( Trump's trade war). And the third he called "the deconstruction of the administrative state."

At the time it was assumed that this meant deregulation, a long-held goal of the conservative movement, by another name. And in fact the Trump administration has taken a wrecking ball to environmental and workplace regulation, mostly under the radar. Even the coronavirus pandemic has been used as an opportunity to drastically reduce regulations on pollution.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump White House cut McConnell out of pandemic stimulus bill negotiations in order to speed them up: report

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

According to a report from the LA Times, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was taken out of the loop during round-the-clock negotiations to cobble together a desperately needed multi-trillion dollar stimulus bill designed to save the U.S. economy from collapsing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That, in turn, angered members of his Republican caucus after he promised them they would have more say in a later version.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump haunted by his evangelical supporters’ science denial as he confronts the coronavirus crisis: columnist

Published

56 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

It's well known that Donald Trump's surge to the presidency was greatly aided by his evangelical supporters. Now, according to the New York Times' Katherine Stewart, "we are all reaping what that movement has sown" as the coronavirus health crisis continues to spiral.

The "denial of science and critical thinking among religious ultraconservatives now haunts the American response to the coronavirus crisis," Stewart writes, citing examples of Christian pastors who insisting on keeping their church doors open as lockdown orders grip the country.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image