Biden and Bernie clash over Social Security after Donald Trump vowed cuts

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed on Social Security after President Donald Trump told a Fox News town hall he would be cutting the popular program.

The showdown over Social Security came after the campaign largely became a two-person race following Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suspended her campaign.

Following Trump’s comments, Biden blasted the president.

Sanders responded on Twitter, bringing up Biden’s record on Social Security.

Biden urged Sanders to attack Trump’s proposals, not his own record.

Sanders, however, argued his record on Social Security made him the most electable candidate.

