Biden and Bernie clash over Social Security after Donald Trump vowed cuts
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed on Social Security after President Donald Trump told a Fox News town hall he would be cutting the popular program.
The showdown over Social Security came after the campaign largely became a two-person race following Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suspended her campaign.
Following Trump’s comments, Biden blasted the president.
Here's the deal, folks: social security is on the ballot this year, and the choice couldn't be clearer:
I'll protect and expand it. Donald Trump will cut it and take it away. https://t.co/Nyez4ihOPa
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020
Sanders responded on Twitter, bringing up Biden’s record on Social Security.
Here's the deal: Joe Biden has repeatedly advocated for cuts to Social Security. I've fought my whole career to protect and expand it. https://t.co/l9TW9nGXeM
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020
Biden urged Sanders to attack Trump’s proposals, not his own record.
Get real, Bernie. The only person who's going to cut Social Security if he's elected is Donald Trump. Maybe you should spend your time attacking him. https://t.co/7rwvXWmUWG
— Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 6, 2020
Sanders, however, argued his record on Social Security made him the most electable candidate.
Get real, Joe. One of us has a history of not only fighting cuts to Social Security but working to expand benefits. And that’s why we are the campaign best positioned to defeat Donald Trump. https://t.co/WyQfY5IQyi
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020
