Trump tells Fox News he’s going after Social Security and Medicare: ‘We’ll be cutting’
At a town hall meeting on Fox News Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged that his administration intends to cut Social Security and Medicare.
“We — when these trade deals kick in, you know this economy is the best economy we’ve ever had. It’s nothing to what it’s going to be when the trade deals kick in,” said Trump.
“But if you don’t cut something in entitlements, you’ll never really deal with that,” said the questioner.
“We’ll be cutting, but we’re also going to have growth like you’ve never had before,” said Trump.
The president campaigned on protecting Social Security and Medicare in 2016. However, he has never shown any particular interest in doing so.
Watch below:
🚨 Trump says “we’ll be cutting” entitlements like Medicare and Social Security 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6XRKE9joYz
— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 6, 2020
