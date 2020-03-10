Biden and Sanders cancel Cleveland campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns
Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders have both canceled their Tuesday night Cleveland, Ohio campaign rallies over coronavirus concerns.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine did not ask the campaigns to cancel, but did suggest those considering attending avoid events where large crowds will be present.
A spox for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine just told me DeWine is NOT recommending Biden or Sanders cancel their Cleveland rallies tonight — citing 1st Amendment issues — but is recommending people avoid events like this that draw large crowds.
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 10, 2020
Sen. Sanders’ campaign cited “concern for public health and safety” during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concerns about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” the campaign said, according to Axios. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”
Vice News’ DC correspondent Elizabeth Landers adds that the campaign says “All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”
The Biden campaign has not yet released a statement.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
