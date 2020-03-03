Biden clinches victory in Oklahoma and Alabama as Super Tuesday contests continue

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden claimed victory in the Oklahoma primary, with a majority of delegates, according to the Associated Press and Politico.

Oklahoma is one of over a dozen states in the Super Tuesday contests, which decide roughly one third of all pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

The state lies at the intersection of the Great Plains, the Midwest, and the South, and has a large Native American population, making the state unique demographically and a wildcard in the primary process — even though it is not expected to be at all competitive in the general election.

Biden also won the states of Alabama, according to NBC and the Associated Press, with blowout numbers from Black voters, giving him long-sought victories across the South.