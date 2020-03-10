Biden projected to win Michigan primary in most-watched contest of the night

According to NBC News and The New York Times, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Michigan primary — the largest contest of the night, and the one that was most closely watched by polling experts.

In 2016, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the state, surprising many who had forecast a Clinton win. This time, however, Biden dramatically outperformed in a number of districts that were won decisively by Sanders in the previous contest.

The result is a severe blow to Sanders, who campaigned aggressively to win Michigan this time around.

Michigan will be one of the most critical states to watch in the general election. Voters there elected Trump by a fraction of a percent in 2016, with the result driven by white voters without a college degree. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will need to reassemble the so-called “blue wall” of states in the Midwest, and Michigan will be a top priority.