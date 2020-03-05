Biden’s resurrection was unprecedented – and well-timed
The dominant question going into Super Tuesday was: Did Joe Biden’s sweeping victory in South Carolina come just in time, or was it too late?
The answer is now clear. Biden all-but-swept Super Tuesday states, propelled by a tsunami of late-deciding voters.
A week ago, prognosticators speculated that Bernie Sanders could emerge from Super Tuesday’s contests with an insurmountable delegate lead of more than 300 delegates. After that, since Democrats allocate delegates proportionally, they said even if a Sanders challenger won a state 55% to 45%, Sanders’ delegate lead would narrow only marginally.
Instead, Biden’s powerful showing on Super Tuesday saw him easily break the “threshold” level – the 15% of votes cast required to collect delegates – virtually everywhere. He carried Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts, outperformed projections in Sanders’ own Vermont and won Minnesota against all expectations. Biden prevailed in the southern states, including the mega-prize of Texas.
While Sanders will come in first in California, Biden will have a massive haul of delegates, especially as mail-in ballots trickle in post-Super Tuesday.
‘Prohibitive favorite’
In fact, at this point, it’s Biden, not Sanders, who leads in delegates.
Michael Bloomberg has dropped out and endorsed Biden. His money is limitless, but his rationale for getting in – preventing a Sanders nomination as Biden faltered – collapsed.
Bloomberg will now become Biden’s wing-man, potentially committing his vast resources and deep organization to the Biden cause.
Warren, after her poor showing and her humiliating loss in Massachusetts, is “reassessing.” Her only rationale for continuing – that she can bring the Sanders and the non-Sanders coalitions together – hardly seems plausible. It would mean the Democratic Party nominating someone who consistently finishes third or worse in most primaries.
As ballots were cast on Super Tuesday, Nate Silver of fivethirtyeight.com estimated that Joe Biden would enter the convention with over 1,700 delegates, while Bernie Sanders would claim over 1,300.
To win outright, a candidate needs 1,991 delegates. The Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Klobuchar delegates seem mostly destined to move to Biden. Hundreds of superdelegates are also available to vote for the former vice president on a second ballot if the convention needs it. All that makes Biden now the prohibitive favorite to be the nominee. His resurrection was swift, almost unbelievable and simply unprecedented in the modern history of Democratic presidential primaries.
Robert Shrum, Carmen H. and Louis Warschaw Chair in Practical Politics, University of Southern California – Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
2020 Election
Trump believes coronavirus will ‘help’ him in November — and has been coordinating with task force on political response
President Donald Trump and his allies see the coronavirus as a political winner for them.
While the administration has already faced criticism for its handling of the outbreak, two sources say the president himself has joked that critics would be "so surprised" that the outbreak might actually "help, not hurt" his re-election campaign because of his team's "terrific" response, reported The Daily Beast.
Trump's view is widely shared among his closest associates, and his campaign has already honed that belief into a political weapon.
2020 Election
Don’t allow bitterness over the Democratic primaries to re-elect Donald Trump — that’s exactly what he wants
Democracy is the worst form of government — except for all the others. The Age of Trump has once again shown this observation to be true.
America is a failing democracy. A reality TV show character became president by peddling lies, racism, bigotry, misogyny, ignorance, cruelty and fake populism to angry, resentful and nihilistic white voters. Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million, but still wound up in the White House because of an antiquated Electoral College system — and quite likely because of outside interference from a hostile nation.
2020 Election
Congressional candidate hoping to battle Democrat-turned-Republican Van Drew makes cannabis a big campaign talking point
EDITOR’SNOTE:OnMarch 10,NJ Cannabis Insiderhostsits first semi-annual, daylong industry conference, featuringtopleaders in themedical marijuana,hemp andlegal cannabis industries. Tickets are now on sale.A Democratic congressional candidate who hopes to take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the November election has made cannabis a major talking point of her campaign.Brigid Harrison, a political science professor at Montclair State University, is one of eight candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the race for in the state’s 2nd District in South Jersey. Van Drew, the Republican incumbe... (more…)