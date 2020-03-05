Bill Barr needs to face an ethics investigation now that a judge has found him non-credible: Ex-US Attorney

On Thursday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance suggested that since Attorney General William Barr has been deemed untrustworthy by a federal judge, he should be subject to an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility — much as any other lawyer in the federal government would be.

DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility opens an investigation when a judge finds conduct by one of its lawyers that violates ethical obligations. This is the fiercest condemnation I’ve ever seen. Is Barr subject to an ethics process like any other DOJ lawyer would be? https://t.co/ffRm69mY3I — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 6, 2020

Barr received the rare rebuke from District Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee on the D.C. District, on Thursday as part of a ruling on a case seeking an unredacted release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Walton noted that Barr went out of his way to misrepresent the topline findings of the Mueller report to the public when it was being released, in a way that painted President Donald Trump in a better light.

“The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification,” wrote Walton. “The court will conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination.”