Bill Barr needs to face an ethics investigation now that a judge has found him non-credible: Ex-US Attorney

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Thursday, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance suggested that since Attorney General William Barr has been deemed untrustworthy by a federal judge, he should be subject to an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility — much as any other lawyer in the federal government would be.

Barr received the rare rebuke from District Judge Reggie Walton, a George W. Bush appointee on the D.C. District, on Thursday as part of a ruling on a case seeking an unredacted release of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Walton noted that Barr went out of his way to misrepresent the topline findings of the Mueller report to the public when it was being released, in a way that painted President Donald Trump in a better light.

“The actions of Attorney General Barr and his representations about the Mueller Report preclude the Court’s acceptance of the validity of the Department’s redactions without its independent verification,” wrote Walton. “The court will conduct an independent review of the unredacted version of the Mueller Report to determine whether it concurs with the Department’s determination.”


2020 Election

Biden and Bernie clash over Social Security after Donald Trump vowed cuts

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden clashed on Social Security after President Donald Trump told a Fox News town hall he would be cutting the popular program.

The showdown over Social Security came after the campaign largely became a two-person race following Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suspended her campaign.

Following Trump's comments, Biden blasted the president.

https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1235725955726893056

Internet buries Trump after he suggests he’ll cut Social Security and Medicare: ‘Send him packing’

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 5, 2020

By

At a town hall event on Fox News Thursday, President Donald Trump dropped a bombshell: He will be looking to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The news that the president will be coming after America's two foremost entitlement programs — long held a "third rail" of American politics — caused an explosion of outrage on social media:

Trump will cut your Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to give even more tax breaks to billionaires and his buddies.

