Bill Maher destroys the president and his ‘Trump University School of Medicine’ degree

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher went off on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Maher had a live studio audience despite California being under a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

The host noted that Disneyland was still open despite California calling a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

And then he went off on “Donald Trump, MD” and the degree he received from the “Trump University School of Medicine.”

Given Trump’s false statements on COVID-19, Maher wondered if it could be contracted by “pull stuff out of your ass.”

He also wondered who viewers should believe, the World Health Organization or a “guy who stared at an eclipse.”

Watch: