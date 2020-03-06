Bill Maher destroys the president and his ‘Trump University School of Medicine’ degree
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher went off on President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus epidemic.
Maher had a live studio audience despite California being under a state of emergency due to the outbreak.
The host noted that Disneyland was still open despite California calling a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.
And then he went off on “Donald Trump, MD” and the degree he received from the “Trump University School of Medicine.”
Given Trump’s false statements on COVID-19, Maher wondered if it could be contracted by “pull stuff out of your ass.”
He also wondered who viewers should believe, the World Health Organization or a “guy who stared at an eclipse.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Here are 7 ridiculous and disturbing moments from Trump’s visit to the CDC
As the administration tries to cope with the ballooning coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday to assess the response.
Unfortunately, the visit did not inspire confidence in the president’s management of the situation. In fact, it included more of the disinformation campaign Trump has been engaging in to diminish the negative impact the reality of the crisis might have on his public standing.
Here are seven of the most ridiculous and disturbing moments:
1. Trump arrived wearing a campaign hat to the CDC.
2020 Election
Tulsi Gabbard is only 371 delegates away from qualifying for next debate
U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) needs to pick up just 371 more delegates before 9 AM on March 15 to qualify to appear on stage at the next Democratic presidential debate. The debate will be held that evening.
The DNC just released the rules for its next debate. Candidates will need to have won at least 20 percent of all the currently-awarded delegates from all the state and territory primaries and caucuses held so far, CNN reports.
2020 Election
Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative
Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party's attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.
Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican's 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.