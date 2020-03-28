Quantcast
Billionaire David Geffen torched for tone-deaf boast he’s waiting out the coronavirus pandemic on his yacht in the Grenadines

Published

2 hours ago

on

Billionaire David Geffen came under a barrage of criticism for boasting that he is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic — that has brought the U.S. and almost the entire world to a standstill on his yacht in the Grenadines.

In a post in his Instagram account, the business magnate shared a picture of his yacht bathed in sunset light with the caption: “Sunset last night …. isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

As you might assume, Americans who are sheltering in their homes out of fear of contracting the deadly virus while worrying if they will have a job after the pandemic ends were stunned by the boast.

As you can see below:

