Billionaire David Geffen torched for tone-deaf boast he’s waiting out the coronavirus pandemic on his yacht in the Grenadines

Billionaire David Geffen came under a barrage of criticism for boasting that he is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic — that has brought the U.S. and almost the entire world to a standstill on his yacht in the Grenadines.

In a post in his Instagram account, the business magnate shared a picture of his yacht bathed in sunset light with the caption: “Sunset last night …. isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

As you might assume, Americans who are sheltering in their homes out of fear of contracting the deadly virus while worrying if they will have a job after the pandemic ends were stunned by the boast.

As you can see below:

The billionaires are trying awfully hard to find the exact point at which the pitchforks come out. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 28, 2020

lol read the room my good man! — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) March 28, 2020

Did David Geffen just give everyone the middle finger? — Hal9O0 (@Hal9O0) March 28, 2020

You'd think someone in the music industry would be less tone deaf. — Michael Heilman (@MichaelHeilman) March 28, 2020

Severe white privilege. — PreXisting Filthy Mouth (@ElaineRaeBell) March 28, 2020

These people have no shame. — M Joyce (@MJoyce2625) March 28, 2020

Dear Pirates,

Please sink that megayacht.

Love, The World — Bethany James Winn 🌹🔮 (@bethanyjameswin) March 28, 2020

This might be intended to be nice. All it's doing is pissing me off. — The Raging Progressive (@M_J_Pridgen) March 28, 2020

Not sure exactly which level of Dante’s Inferno but he’s def will be in one — Spencer Mullins (@spincity615) March 28, 2020

It’s like he wants to be first on the list for when the peasants revolt. — John “staying put” Metcalf (@jymetcalf) March 28, 2020

Your friendly reminder that Betsy Devos has multiple yachts and helicopters. At least David Geffen isn’t in charge of your children’s education. — (((smw))) (@smwol298) March 28, 2020

wow he's one of us — Toothpetard (@Toothpetard) March 28, 2020

This is about as tone deaf as it gets — Hail Sagan (& arrest Trump) (@Frankie_Dash) March 28, 2020

If Karma were real, this would end up like Gilligan's Island. — @bkgut3 Queenoftwits #thuglife (@bkgut3) March 28, 2020

It’s hard to read the room over such a large pile of cash — Marlon Weems (@GeekTrader) March 28, 2020