Quantcast
Connect with us

Black voters know Joe Biden’s checkered past on racial justice — here’s why they back him anyway

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President Joe Biden scored several important victories on Super Tuesday, and exit polls show they were powered by strong support among black voters.

This comes despite the fact that Biden in the past was an opponent of busing initiatives designed to make schools more racially integrated, and was also an author of the 1994 crime bill that criminal justice advocates say played a role in exacerbating the mass incarceration of black Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston Globe columnist Renée Graham argues that black Biden supporters know full well about his less-than-stellar past on racial justice issues, but he says they still have good reasons to support him in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Among other things, Graham says that black voters believe that Biden is their best bet to defeat President Donald Trump, and they don’t trust white voters to actually back a more progressive candidate such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I like [Warren and Sanders], but I don’t see them winning, because I think they’re too progressive for a lot of white people in his country,” one South Carolina voter tells Graham. “I don’t think white people generally vote in a way that will benefit them if it also benefits Black people.”

Graham said that this sentiment was very common among the voters he recently spoke with in South Carolina, and he didn’t blame anyone who believed Sanders or Warren was too risky.

“I don’t believe Biden is the strongest candidate,” he writes toward the end of his column. “He was not the person I voted for to rectify the unchecked injustices that paved the way for Trump. His record on racial issues is profoundly flawed. Yet I certainly understand, especially among older Black people (76 percent over 60 voted for Biden), those who see the former vice president as the best hope to reclaim the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Confused Trump flubs it after being faced with a public health crisis

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Last Wednesday, Donald Trump held his first press conference about the coronavirus epidemic. His point man on the crisis, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, made an important observation. He said, "What every one of our experts and leaders have been saying for more than a month now remains true: The degree of risk has the potential to change quickly, and we can expect to see more cases in the United States." Ann Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control backed him up, saying that the U.S. can expect more cases. Then the president took the podium and totally contradicted them:

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We were flying through the air’: Tennessee couple hid in the bathtub as tornado lifted their house off the ground

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

In an amazing story that emerged out of Tennessee in the wake of a devastating tornado that claimed the lives of at least 24 people, a couple talked about how they took cover in their bathtub as the twister actually lifted their home off the ground and carried it through the air.

Speaking to CBS News, Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile said they were woken up on Tuesday morning by a tornado warning delivered by cellphone. When they heard the incoming winds, they ran to the tub.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg drops out of presidential race — after blowing hundreds of millions of dollars

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars from his own personal fortune to blanket the airwaves with advertisements, has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

The former New York City Mayor's decision to drop out comes as he had a dismal showing on Super Tuesday, and had a victory in American Samoa as his only reward for a massive investment.

It was an ugly night for the billionaire US media tycoon who had entered the nomination contest last November with high hopes and deep pockets, investing a record $500 million from his personal fortune into advertising before his name even appeared on a single ballot.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image