‘Blood on his hands’: Brutal Boston Globe editorial declares Trump ‘unfit for a pandemic’

The Boston Globe’s editorial board didn’t pull any punches in a recent editorial condemning President Donald Trump as “unfit for a pandemic.”

The editorial starts by recounting all of the ways that Trump downplayed the threat of the virus, while also hyping up unproven “cures” for the disease and floating totally unrealistic dates to reopen the economy.

All of this has left the United States with more reported COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world, and the editorial argues that this shows Trump’s style of leadership is having lethal consequences for Americans.

“The months the administration wasted with prevarication about the threat and its subsequent missteps will amount to exponentially more COVID-19 cases than were necessary. In other words, the president has blood on his hands,” the editors write. “It’s not too much for Americans to ask of their leaders that they be competent and informed when responding to a crisis of historic proportions. Instead, they have a White House marred by corruption and incompetence, whose mixed messages roil the markets and rock their sense of security.”

The editorial concludes that voters must hold Trump accountable for his failures this fall or risk another four years of catastrophic mismanagement.

“Come November, there must be a reckoning for the lives lost, and for the vast, avoidable suffering about to ensue under the president’s watch,” they write.