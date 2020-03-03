Bloomberg admits a contested Democratic convention is the ‘only way I can win’
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg on Super Tuesday admitted the only way he can win the Democratic nomination for president is in a contested convention. A contested convention, in which no candidate has enough delegates to win the nomination at the stsrt of the convention process, has not happened “in the modern primary era,” according to Politico.
“It’s the only way I can win,” the former New York City mayor told reporters in Miami earlier today, The AP reports.
“I don’t think I can win any other way,” he added, as The New York Times notes, adding that Bloomberg “seemed irked by questions about whether his remaining in the race was helping Bernie Sanders to the detriment of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”
“I’m not helping Bernie Sanders — I’m trying to help myself,” Bloomberg continued, asking why Democratic voters don’t “coalesce” around him.
“Joe’s taking votes away from me,” Bloomberg complained to reporters. When told he was taking votes from Biden the billionaire conceded “it goes in both directions.”
Curiously, Bloomberg said, “we need an executive” in the White House, after describing both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden as “legislators.” Biden is a former Vice President, so the former mayor’s characterization is incorrect.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
