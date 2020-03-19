‘Bolsonaro out!’ From balconies and windows, millions demand ouster of Brazilian president over handling of coronavirus
“Brazil can’t take it anymore,” declares a petition demanding Bolsonaro’s impeachment.
Brazilians on Wednesday held what was described as the largest protest against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to date, but the demonstration did not take place in the streets.
Instead, voluntarily confined to their homes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, millions of people in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro took to their balconies and windows to demand Bolsonaro’s ouster over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, which the president continues to downplay even after more than a dozen members of his inner circle tested positive for the disease.
The massive protests kicked off mid-afternoon Wednesday as Bolsonaro delivered a televised address on the coronavirus, which has officially infected more than 400 people in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who last week dismissed fears over the pandemic as a “fantasy,” acknowledged the severity of the virus but said “we can’t let ourselves go into hysteria.”
None too pleased by Bolsonaro’s response, Brazilians continued protesting into the evening, banging pots and pans, flickering their lights, and blasting music. “Bolsonaro out!” demonstrators chanted.
o panelaço contra o presidente já começou aqui na bela vista #ForaBolsonaro pic.twitter.com/8bcFVeF5mE
— Victor Calazans (@victor_calazans) March 18, 2020
eu sinto vontade de enfiar a panela na goela e a colher de metal no cu desses desgraçados que ajudaram a eleger Bolsonaro e agora se fazem de arrependidos. arrependido é o c! lidem com o desgoverno até o fim, com a máscara cirúrgica pendurada na orelha.
– pinheiros, são paulo, sp pic.twitter.com/1T7qStGhZD
— Marco Gomes (@marcogomes) March 18, 2020
Bolsonaro—who said he tested negative for COVID-19 on a second screening following conflicting reports on the results of an initial test—sparked outrage over the weekend by leaving self-quarantine to mingle with his supporters holding a mass demonstration in the streets, flouting the Brazilian health ministry’s warning against large gatherings.
“He proceeded to touch at least 272 of [his supporters],” The Intercept reported, “including shaking hands, fist bumping, and taking their telephones to snap selfies before handing them back.”
Brazilian lawmaker David Miranda, joined by fellow lawmakers and others in Brazilian civil society, circulated a petition Wednesday demanding Bolsonaro’s impeachment for acting “irresponsibly and criminally” during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Brazil can’t take it anymore,” the petition reads.
Breaking Banner
Why are there so few coronavirus cases in Russia and Africa?
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in Wuhan, China in December 2019, we have seen the virus spread to over 160 countries. Several countries have experienced large outbreaks, including China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Spain and France, with the US and UK seeing rapidly increasing numbers. But most countries in the world have reported very few to no cases of COVID-19.
While it is likely that the virus has not yet reached and started localised transmission in every country, many of these countries have strong travel, migration or trade relationships with China. This raises the question: are these low case numbers due to the virus not reaching or establishing infections, is it due to effective border control, or does it reflect a lack of screening and reporting?
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus origins: Genome analysis suggests two viruses may have combined
In the space of a few weeks, we have all learned a lot about COVID-19 and the virus that causes it: SARS-CoV-2. But there have also been a lot of rumours. And while the number of scientific articles on this virus is increasing, there are still many grey areas as to its origins.
In which animal species did it occur? A bat, a pangolin or another wild species? Where does it come from? From a cave or a forest in the Chinese province of Hubei, or elsewhere?
In December 2019, 27 of the first 41 people hospitalised (66%) passed through a market located in the heart of Wuhan city in Hubei province. But, according to a study conducted at Wuhan Hospital, the very first human case identified did not frequent this market. Instead, a molecular dating estimate based on the SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences indicates an origin in November. This raises questions about the link between this COVID-19 epidemic and wildlife.
Breaking Banner
Can coronavirus spread through food? Can anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen make it worse? Coronavirus claims checked by experts
Editor’s note: Here are some of the top coronavirus and COVID-19 claims our readers said they’d like to see tested against the research evidence. We asked these public health and infectious disease experts to explain.1. Is herd immunity a good strategy?
Herd immunity is not part of the Australian strategy for controlling the outbreak. On social media there are many people calling for stronger and faster government responses, including “shutting everything down.” There is a particular demand for school closures, which are not currently on the cards in Australia.