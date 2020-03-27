Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
British prime minister Boris Johnson has become the first world leader to publicly announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Johnson has changed course in recent days and instituted a three-week national lockdown Monday, and he announced Friday that he developed symptoms over the last 24 hours and tested positive for the virus.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
