Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

British prime minister Boris Johnson has become the first world leader to publicly announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson has changed course in recent days and instituted a three-week national lockdown Monday, and he announced Friday that he developed symptoms over the last 24 hours and tested positive for the virus.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Trump and his GOP enablers say the quiet part out loud: Americans must die of the coronavirus in order to save capitalism

Published

4 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

Donald Trump has given the Democrats a gift — if they are brave enough to use it.

Last Sunday, Donald Trump declared on Twitter: "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

This slogan, imported from the libertarian far right, signaled an important shift toward ending social distancing and "reopening" the economy, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread Trump's mouthpieces at Fox News and elsewhere then began to parrot the same macabre and disturbing argument.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, told Fox News: "Let's get back to living... And those of us that are 70-plus, we'll take care of ourselves."

‘Frightening’: Medical expert busts White House lies with overwhelming coronavirus numbers

Published

11 mins ago

on

March 27, 2020

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski warned that the "societal breakdown" was possible as the coronavirus outbreak gathered strength.

Medical expert Dr. Zeke Emanuel told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that 100 million Americans could be infected with the virus within four weeks if current trends continued, and he said the situation was far worse than the rosy assessment offered by White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

"I think the front lines actually tell you what's happening at the front lines, and politicians and people in Washington don't want the country to panic," Emanuel said. "I mean, I think our Republican administration would have -- what you're seeing is major rationing in the country. Rationing is a word that they have used to beat up Democrats, but the fact is we are seeing rationing in parts of the country, and you have mentioned some of them, primarily in New York -- but it's not going to be exclusively New York."

