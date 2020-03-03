‘Brazile belongs in jail!’: Fox News viewers freak out after network lets Democrat tell Ronna McDaniel to ‘go to hell’
Fox News viewers did not take kindly to former acting Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile lashing out at current RNC head Ronna Romney McDaniel live on the air Tuesday morning with many now trying to get her booted via Twitter hashtag #FireDonna Brazile.
After viewing a clip of McDaniel accusing the Democrats of “rigging” the primaries to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brazile — who is now a Fox News contributor — called out the RNC head for spouting “Russian talking points” and then repeatedly told her to “go to hell.”
That was apparently a bridge too far for Fox viewers who took to social media to swoon over Brazile’s “vulgar” language, rage at Fox anchors Ed Henry and Sandra Smith for not cutting her mic and the conservative network for employing her.
You can see some of their responses below:
Unhinged:
Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile just told the @GOPChairwoman to go to hell—TWICE live on air
If a Republican did this to a Democrat operative they would be yanked from air immediately
Why is the left free to be as rude and vulgar as they want all the time? pic.twitter.com/R0J3leilmm
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2020
Brazile belongs in jail! pic.twitter.com/sqEoiPvZy6
— Kimberly 🇺🇸🏁🍀 (@ImissEarnhardt) March 3, 2020
It’s disgraceful that @edhenry @SandraSmithFox allowed her to do this. If this happens again I will be finding another morning news program
— Colleen (@CMSH1969) March 3, 2020
Donna Brazile needs to be removed from Fox News! The left and MSM have done WORSE to Trump all along! They can dish it out, but cannot take it? Her comments/reaction SHOULD NOT BE TOLERATED!
— AZ4Trump_KAG (@AZ4Trump_KAG) March 3, 2020
Fox going to lose me!
— JGZ (@505_6751) March 3, 2020
What say u @FoxNews ? You're going to approve of this rude behavior, by keeping Brazile on payroll??
— SweetHomeBell (@SweetHomeBell1) March 3, 2020
Luciferian Left. That’s the ONLY way one can describe this. She should NEVER AGAIN be allowed in @Foxnews. The disrespect here is frightening. Wow!!!
— FREeD 📆⭐️⭐️⭐️📆 (@6B1222T) March 3, 2020
And this is why I do not watch Fox News anymore. As soon as they hired this woman I thought nope can't watch a network who would hire a liar right out from CNN. And now she's telling our @GOPchairman to go to hell Oh my gosh they've lost their minds on the network. No class lady
— Christine M. Krebs (@JMJ4USA) March 3, 2020
Remove this B from Fox news
— Karen🌼🌼 (@frespirit01) March 3, 2020
But she's a black woman with silver hair, aren't they exempt from the law.
— Michael Haase (@Michael33513367) March 3, 2020
This is unacceptable…she should be fired…it's terribly offensive to me as a Christian
— Ann NMB HAM (@travelgirlann2) March 3, 2020
Disgusting behavior she owes an apology to The chairwoman!!!!
— J B⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JBForTrump) March 3, 2020
Why did @FoxNews not cut away from her?
— Deana🇺🇲 (@deanajo18) March 3, 2020
She needs to be removed from TV
— asshole! (@asshole14000415) March 3, 2020
What will Fox News do? Will they take her off air?
— Craig harris (@ccotinc) March 3, 2020
Thank you!! And I feel like @edhenry @SandraSmithFox @AmericaNewsroom didn’t do enough to call her out/address the unprofessionalism/behavior! I Like Donna, but she’s NOT someone that should lecture anyone on fairness.disappointed in Ed and Sandra! They should’ve done more. IMO
— Lee Davis (@msalexalee) March 3, 2020
Time for @FoxNews to fire Donna Brazil! Conservatives have had enough of Donna’s propaganda, it was the DEMS that pushed for 3 years the Russian collusion investigation nothing burger and DEMS still continue to usurp an Elected @POTUS!
— Debbie Aldrich 🇺🇸 (@DebbieAAldrich) March 3, 2020
STOP watching @FoxNews except for @TheFive, night shows and weekend night shows.@FoxNews is pathetic since DNC denied them debates. They decided to coddle Democrats and hit Trump b/c Dems called them "state tv".
They don't care about their loyal viewers. Fix it @BretBaier
— TrumpNolaMom- 🇺🇸 Text LIFE to 88022 (@pedsscrub) March 3, 2020
— Kat 🌟 (@kathy_kits) March 3, 2020
We stand with you @GOPChairwoman!! @donnabrazile and @FoxNews @edhenry @SandraSmithFox all owe you a public apology!!!
— CT (@CTomme2) March 3, 2020
She should never have been hired by Fox news n should be fired immediately @charliekirk11
— Ann NMB HAM (@travelgirlann2) March 3, 2020
