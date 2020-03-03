Quantcast
‘Brazile belongs in jail!’: Fox News viewers freak out after network lets Democrat tell Ronna McDaniel to ‘go to hell’

Published

31 mins ago

on

Fox News viewers did not take kindly to former acting Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile lashing out at current RNC head Ronna Romney McDaniel live on the air Tuesday morning with many now trying to get her booted via Twitter hashtag #FireDonna Brazile.

After viewing a clip of McDaniel accusing the Democrats of “rigging” the primaries to halt the rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Brazile — who is now a Fox News contributor — called out the RNC head for spouting “Russian talking points” and then repeatedly told her to “go to hell.”

That was apparently a bridge too far for Fox viewers who took to social media to swoon over Brazile’s “vulgar” language, rage at Fox anchors Ed Henry and Sandra Smith for not cutting her mic and the conservative network for employing her.

You can see some of their responses below:

